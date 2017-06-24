Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire: army
 by Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 24, 2017


472 civilians dead in month of Syria strikes
Beirut (AFP) June 23, 2017 - US-led coalition air strikes on two Syrian provinces targeting jihadists have killed 472 civilians over the past month, a monitor said Friday, more than double a previous 30-day toll.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the period between May 23 and June 23 saw the highest civilian death toll in coalition raids for a single month since they began on September 23, 2014.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 222 civilians, including 84 children, were killed in the largely Islamic State group-held province of Deir Ezzor.

Another 250 civilians, including 53 children, were killed in Raqa province, where US-backed forces are trying to oust IS jihadists from their bastion Raqa city.

He told AFP that the new deaths brought the overall civilian toll from the coalition's campaign to 1,953, including 456 children and 333 women.

The previous deadliest 30-day period was between April 23 and May 23 this year that cost 225 civilian lives.

The coalition insists it takes every measure to avoid hitting civilians, including by aborting missile strikes at the last moment if a civilian unexpectedly wanders into the target zone.

A statement emailed to AFP by the international alliance said its forces "work diligently and deliberately to be precise" in their air strikes.

"Our goal is always for zero civilian casualties," the statement said.

In its most recent report on civilian casualties, released June 2, the coalition said it had "unintentionally killed" 484 civilians in both Iraq and Syria.

But observers say the number is much higher.

Last month, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said President Donald Trump had instructed the Pentagon to "annihilate" IS in Syria in a bid to prevent foreign fighters from returning home.

Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to quickly defeat IS, signed an executive order soon after taking office giving his generals 30 days to come up with a revised plan to wipe the jihadists out.

The review resulted in the new "annihilation campaign" and saw commanders gain greater autonomy to make battlefield decisions.

A total of more than 320,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict erupted in 2011 with anti-government protests, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

An Israeli aircraft carried out a strike on Syria after 10 projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday, an army spokesman said.

The Israeli Air Force also targeted two Syrian regime tanks in the northern part of the Golan, the spokesman said, adding the projectiles did not cause any casualties.

"Because of the unacceptable violation of Israeli sovereignty", Israel has protested to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) which monitors a 1974 ceasefire between the two countries, he added.

The Israeli military posted a video on Twitter showing what it said were a machinegun position and two tanks being targeted from above and blown up.

Syria's official news agency SANA confirmed the strike, saying it had killed an unspecified number of people and caused material damage.

SANA said "the Israeli enemy" fired several projectiles that hit the southern province of Quneitra on the Golan plateau, and accused the Jewish state of backing the rebels battling government forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor which has been reporting on Syria's six-year-war, said two Syrian soldiers were killed in the Israeli strike.

It also reported fierce fighting between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebels in Quneitra.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel believes the Assad regime is "accountable for what is happening on the ground and will continue to suffer the consequences".

"We are acting strongly, with determination," the minister in a statement.

Israel has conducted multiple air strikes in Syria since that country's civil war erupted in 2011, most of which it has said targeted arms convoys or warehouses of its Lebanese arch-foe Hezbollah, which is a key supporter of the Syrian regime.

In April, Israel shot down what it identified only as "a target" over the Golan, hours after Syria accused it of hitting a military position near Damascus airport.

Israel did not confirm or deny the reported Damascus attack.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

Around 510 square kilometres of the Golan are under Syrian control.

The Israeli side of the Golan has been hit sporadically by what is thought to be stray fire from fighting between forces loyal to Syria's government and rebels.

Syria and Israel are still technically at war.

WAR REPORT
In Colombia, FARC 'nurses' want to trade arms for white coats
 Colinas, Colombia (AFP) June 22, 2017
 As a battlefield nurse for Colombia's FARC rebels, Johana Japon helped stitch up wounded fighters as bullets whizzed past her. And now that the rebel army is demobilizing under a historic accord signed last year to end more than 50 years of war, Japon wants to study medicine, don the white garb of a bona fide nurse and tend to everyday patients. Japon is among 500 rebel fighters assemble
WAR REPORT
