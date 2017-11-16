Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
Israel ready to cooperate with Saudi to face Iran: defence chief
 By Joe Dyke
 Jerusalem (AFP) Nov 16, 2017


France worried by Iran's 'hegemonic' intentions: FM
Riyadh (AFP) Nov 16, 2017 - France is worried by Iran's "hegemonic" intentions in the Middle East, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday.

At a press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, Le Drian echoed Riyadh's concerns over Iranian "intervention in regional crises" and "hegemonic" intentions in the region.

"I'm thinking specifically about Iran's ballistic programme," Le Drian added.

Le Drian focused on Lebanon and its prime minister Saad Hariri in his comments to reporters, saying the Middle Eastern country should be "protected from foreign interference".

Hariri, whose sudden resignation on November 4 while in Saudi Arabia sparked a flurry of diplomatic talks, has accepted an invitation to visit France, Le Drian said.

Beirut has accused Riyadh of "detaining" Hariri and France has been pushing for him to return home.

Lebanon is home to parties allied with both Sunni giant Saudi Arabia and its arch-rival Iran, which backs the powerful Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Israel's military chief of staff said in an interview Thursday that his country was prepared to cooperate with Saudi Arabia to face Iran's plans "to control the Middle East."

His comments were the latest sign that behind-the-scenes links between Israel and Gulf countries may be occurring due to Iran, their shared enemy, even though they do not have formal diplomatic ties.

"We are ready to exchange experience with the moderate Arab countries and exchange intelligence information to face Iran," Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot was quoted as saying by Elaph, a news website run by a Saudi businessman.

Asked whether any information had been shared recently with Saudi Arabia, he said "we are ready to share information if necessary. There are many common interests between us and them."

Israel's army confirmed the contents of the rare interview with Arabic-language media.

According to Israel's army, it was the first interview of its kind since 2005.

Sunni Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia has long been at loggerheads with Shiite, non-Arab Iran but friction has spiralled recently.

Earlier this month, Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced from Saudi capital Riyadh that he was quitting, citing Iran's "grip" on his country.

The leader of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite group supported by Iran, has accused Saudi Arabia of pressing Israel to launch attacks against it.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made similar allegations this week.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating war in 2006.

Eisenkot said in the interview that "we have no intention of initiating a conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon and reaching a war, but we cannot accept strategic threats to Israel there.

"I am very happy with the calm on both sides of the border, which has lasted 11 years. On the other hand, we see Iranian attempts to escalate."

Israel and Arab countries are also concerned with Iran's influence in Syria, where Tehran and Hezbollah are backing President Bashar al-Assad's regime in his country's civil war.

Gulf Arab countries are also worried about the Islamic republic's support for Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen.

- 'New international alliance' -

Eisenkot referred to US President Donald Trump's attempt to find a path to Israeli-Palestinian peace by drawing in regional countries.

Trump's first trip abroad as president included stops in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

His son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has reportedly formed a bond with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"With President Donald Trump, there is a chance for a new international alliance in the region and a major strategic plan to stop the Iranian threat," Eisenkot said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been promoting the idea that his country's ties with Arab nations are improving, and some experts have said there are signs that shared concerns over Iran are indeed nudging them closer.

Formal ties do not seem likely due to Israel's continuing occupation of Palestinian territory and the lack of progress in peace efforts, but behind-the-scenes cooperation has opened up in various areas, a number of experts and officials have said.

Netanyahu has described relations with the Arab world as the "best ever", though without providing any details.

Leaders of Arab countries have not publicly made similar comments, however that does not necessarily mean they dispute Netanyahu's claim.

They face sensitivities within their own countries, where the Jewish state is often viewed with intense hostility.

Only two Arab countries -- Egypt and Jordan -- have peace treaties with Israel.

NUKEWARS
Iran tells France nuclear deal 'not negotiable'
 Tehran (AFP) Nov 11, 2017
 Iran's nuclear deal is "not negotiable", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bassam Ghassemi said Saturday in response to remarks by the French president. Emmanuel Macron called for vigilance towards Tehran over its ballistic missile programme and regional activities, in an interview published Wednesday by the Emirati daily Al-Ittihad. "We have told French leaders on several occasions tha ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM

 Raytheon sale of AMRAAMs to Norway approved by State Department

 Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome

 Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system
NUKEWARS
Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East

 First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.
NUKEWARS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
NUKEWARS
Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology
NUKEWARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
NUKEWARS
Trump says Philippines vital for military reasons

 Duterte says Philippines owes China 'debt of gratitude'

 Vietnam and China agree to avoid conflicts in S. China Sea

 Trump hails 'fantasic job' on Asia tour, but ends it abruptly
NUKEWARS
Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement