Israel signs $630-mln defence deal with India



by Staff Writers



Jerusalem (AFP) May 21, 2017



Israel announced Sunday it had reached a deal worth $630 million to provide India's navy with missile defence systems, following a record weapons sale between the two countries last month.

The new contract will see state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries supply LRSAM air and missile defence systems for four Indian naval ships, a statement from the company said.

IAI said the contract will be carried out with India's Bharat Electronics Limited, which will be the project's main contractor.

"The new contract adds to other deals signed in the last decade by IAI with India's defence forces, reinforcing IAI's global leadership position in air and missile defence systems," IAI president and CEO Joseph Weiss said in a statement.

LRSAM is an advanced air and missile defence system, jointly developed by IAI and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

In April, IAI said India will buy nearly $2 billion worth of weapons technology from Israel in what was described as the "largest defence contract" ever signed by the military exporting giant.

Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017





Northrop Grumman Australia reports it is developing an advanced defense electronics maintenance and sustainment center in Australia. The Electronic Sustainment Center of Excellence, located in western Sydney, represents a $39.6 million investment by the company. The center will ultimately be the anchor tenant for an advanced aerospace and defense industries precinct. "Northrop Gr ... read more

Related Links

