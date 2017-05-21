Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Israel signs $630-mln defence deal with India
 by Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) May 21, 2017


Israel announced Sunday it had reached a deal worth $630 million to provide India's navy with missile defence systems, following a record weapons sale between the two countries last month.

The new contract will see state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries supply LRSAM air and missile defence systems for four Indian naval ships, a statement from the company said.

IAI said the contract will be carried out with India's Bharat Electronics Limited, which will be the project's main contractor.

"The new contract adds to other deals signed in the last decade by IAI with India's defence forces, reinforcing IAI's global leadership position in air and missile defence systems," IAI president and CEO Joseph Weiss said in a statement.

LRSAM is an advanced air and missile defence system, jointly developed by IAI and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

In April, IAI said India will buy nearly $2 billion worth of weapons technology from Israel in what was described as the "largest defence contract" ever signed by the military exporting giant.

MILPLEX
Northrop Grumman Australia invests in new facility; Final Nulka decoy delivered
 Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
 Northrop Grumman Australia reports it is developing an advanced defense electronics maintenance and sustainment center in Australia. The Electronic Sustainment Center of Excellence, located in western Sydney, represents a $39.6 million investment by the company. The center will ultimately be the anchor tenant for an advanced aerospace and defense industries precinct. "Northrop Gr ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development

 Lockheed Martin receives Patriot missile contract for Qatar
MILPLEX
Israeli missile ship receives new radar

 Raytheon contracted for support of the MK-31 Rolling Airframe Missile

 China says it tested new missile in northeastern sea

 Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'
MILPLEX
Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract

 UK prison moves to stop drone deliveries of contraband

 Latvian daredevil in 'drone-diving' world first
MILPLEX
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
MILPLEX
Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed

 Orbital ATK producing 120mm training rounds for Army

 U.S. Army testing Saab camouflage

 Elbit introduces upgraded vehicle mortar system
MILPLEX
US admiral gets 18 months in 'Fat Leonard' case

 Israel signs $630-mln defence deal with India

 Northrop Grumman Australia invests in new facility; Final Nulka decoy delivered

 Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years
MILPLEX
'No disruption' in ally relationships: Mattis

 Turkey says will 'not beg' Germany to stay at NATO base

 EU's Mogherini sees military HQ 'within days'

 Beijing's new weapon in economic war: Chinese tourists
MILPLEX
Scientists print nanoscale imaging probe onto tip of optical fiber

 Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement