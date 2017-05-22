Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017


Israel Military Industries has unveiled a new precision rocket system for special forces' use in urban environments and distances as much as 27 miles.

The ACCULAR system was developed in response to the needs of special forces who may operate beyond the range of traditional artillery fire support.

The system is a 122mm rocket with a 44-pound penetration or controlled fragmentation warhead.

IMI, owned by the Israeli government, has also developed the C-LYNX – a designated lightweight dedicated launcher capable of carrying up to eight ACCULAR rockets that can be delivered by a C-130 Hercules or similar aircraft. The C-LYNX launcher, equipped with advanced navigation and command-and-control systems, can operate autonomously.

MISSILE NEWS
IAI supplying missile systems to India
 Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017
 Israel Aerospace Industries is providing LRSAM air and missile defense systems to government-owned Bharat Electronics Limited of India. The order for additional LRSAM systems is worth $630 million and the first to involve BEL, the main contractor in a project that is part of the country's "Make in India" policy. IAI said the missile systems will be for four Indian naval vessels. ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development

 Lockheed Martin receives Patriot missile contract for Qatar
MISSILE NEWS
Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces

 IAI supplying missile systems to India

 Israeli missile ship receives new radar

 Raytheon contracted for support of the MK-31 Rolling Airframe Missile
MISSILE NEWS
Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract

 UK prison moves to stop drone deliveries of contraband

 Latvian daredevil in 'drone-diving' world first
MISSILE NEWS
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
MISSILE NEWS
Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military

 Australia receives new military trucks

 Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company

 Boeing expands business ties with Saudis

 Lockheed Martin secures $28 billion in Saudi contracts

 Israel signs $630-mln defence deal with India
MISSILE NEWS
China backs security services after spy deaths report

 China sidesteps Duterte claim of war threat over sea row

 Six more Japanese detained in China

 Russia to lift some Turkey sanctions, tomato ban stays
MISSILE NEWS
Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics

 Nanophysics: Saving energy with a spot of silver

 Scientists print nanoscale imaging probe onto tip of optical fiber

 Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement