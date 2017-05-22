Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017
Israel Military Industries has unveiled a new precision rocket system for special forces' use in urban environments and distances as much as 27 miles.
The ACCULAR system was developed in response to the needs of special forces who may operate beyond the range of traditional artillery fire support.
The system is a 122mm rocket with a 44-pound penetration or controlled fragmentation warhead.
IMI, owned by the Israeli government, has also developed the C-LYNX – a designated lightweight dedicated launcher capable of carrying up to eight ACCULAR rockets that can be delivered by a C-130 Hercules or similar aircraft. The C-LYNX launcher, equipped with advanced navigation and command-and-control systems, can operate autonomously.
Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries is providing LRSAM air and missile defense systems to government-owned Bharat Electronics Limited of India. The order for additional LRSAM systems is worth $630 million and the first to involve BEL, the main contractor in a project that is part of the country's "Make in India" policy. IAI said the missile systems will be for four Indian naval vessels. ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement