Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces



by Richard Tomkins



Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017



Israel Military Industries has unveiled a new precision rocket system for special forces' use in urban environments and distances as much as 27 miles.

The ACCULAR system was developed in response to the needs of special forces who may operate beyond the range of traditional artillery fire support.

The system is a 122mm rocket with a 44-pound penetration or controlled fragmentation warhead.

IMI, owned by the Israeli government, has also developed the C-LYNX – a designated lightweight dedicated launcher capable of carrying up to eight ACCULAR rockets that can be delivered by a C-130 Hercules or similar aircraft. The C-LYNX launcher, equipped with advanced navigation and command-and-control systems, can operate autonomously.

Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017





Israel Aerospace Industries is providing LRSAM air and missile defense systems to government-owned Bharat Electronics Limited of India. The order for additional LRSAM systems is worth $630 million and the first to involve BEL, the main contractor in a project that is part of the country's "Make in India" policy. IAI said the missile systems will be for four Indian naval vessels. ... read more

Related Links

