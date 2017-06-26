Italian Ministry of Defense to launch military recon satellite



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 31, 2017



Leonardo announced Monday it will launch the OPTSAT-3000 reconnaissance satellite Wednesday from the Kourou Europe's spaceport in French Guyana on behalf of the Italian Ministry of Defense.

The satellite was delivered by Leonardo and developed via a joint venture with Thales, Telespazio, and other companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries. It will be placed in orbit using the VEGA European launcher system.

Once operational, the satellite will be capable of taking high-resolution reconnaissance photography and footage worldwide. It will be operated by three separate ground control stations in Italy.

OPTSAT-3000 is designed to work in concert with the COSMO-Skymed series of synthetic radar satellites partly developed by Leonardo. It would provide Italy with an independent national military satellite capability.

New Delhi (Sputnik) Jun 26, 2017





With the ability to zoom in on areas less than 0.6 meters, India's Cartosat-2 series satellite will allow the Indian Army to keep an eagle eye on hostile activities on the border, said experts on the feat accomplished by India with the launch of the PSLV rocket bearing the satellite on Friday. The 712-kg Cartosat-2 series satellite has the highest ever resolution in panchromatic and multi- ... read more

Related Links

