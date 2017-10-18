Italy to receive additional AGM-88E guided missiles

Washington (UPI) Oct 19, 2017 - Radar proximity fuze systems for MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile are to be produced by Saab Defense.

The contract for the missile sub-systems is worth nearly $18.4 million, Saab said in a press release on Wednesday. Deliveries to MBDA will take place in 2020 and 2021.

"This order is very satisfying for us and it is in line with our expectations," said Görgen Johansson, senior vice president and Head of Saab's Dynamics business. "It is excellent proof of the knowledge and expertise within Saab, and we can see a great interest for our solutions within this product area.

"Meteor is definitely a game-changer for air forces around the world and we have been a key part of Meteor from the beginning of the program."

The Meteor missile is an advanced long-range weapon designed to counter airborne threats. The Swedish Air Force's Gripen fighters are the first combat aircraft that has deployed the missile.

The proximity fuzing system detects the target and calculates the best time to detonate the warhead to achieve maximum effect.