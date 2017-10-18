Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE NEWS
Italy to receive additional AGM-88E guided missiles
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Oct 18, 2017


Saab supplying fuze systems for Meteor missile
Washington (UPI) Oct 19, 2017 - Radar proximity fuze systems for MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile are to be produced by Saab Defense.

The contract for the missile sub-systems is worth nearly $18.4 million, Saab said in a press release on Wednesday. Deliveries to MBDA will take place in 2020 and 2021.

"This order is very satisfying for us and it is in line with our expectations," said Görgen Johansson, senior vice president and Head of Saab's Dynamics business. "It is excellent proof of the knowledge and expertise within Saab, and we can see a great interest for our solutions within this product area.

"Meteor is definitely a game-changer for air forces around the world and we have been a key part of Meteor from the beginning of the program."

The Meteor missile is an advanced long-range weapon designed to counter airborne threats. The Swedish Air Force's Gripen fighters are the first combat aircraft that has deployed the missile.

The proximity fuzing system detects the target and calculates the best time to detonate the warhead to achieve maximum effect.

The U.S. Navy announced an award modification worth more than $18.2 million to convert high-speed, anti-radiation missiles into advanced medium-range air-to-ground guided missiles with counter-enemy shutdown capability for the Italian government.

Orbital ATK Inc., Defense Electronic Systems, out of Northridge, Ca., was awarded the contract, which was modified from a previous firm-fixed contract award for the procurement and transition of AGM-88B High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, or HARM, to the latest generation hardware, the AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile or AARGM -- a medium-range air-to ground missile.

The deal would include related supplies and services to manufacture and deploy the products to the government of Italy, according to a statement from Navy officials.

The main difference between the AGM-88E HARM and the new AGM-88E AARGM is that the AARGM has an advanced guidance section and control abilities that use a multi-mode seeker to counter enemy shut-down capability.

Additionally, the AARGM has an onboard Weapons Impact Assessment subsystem that supports battlefield commanders in conducting after-action battle damage assessments. The missile can relay impact assessment data prior to the impact on target.

The majority of the work will be completed in California, to include, Istrana, Italy. The project is expected to be completed by March 2019.

Orbital ATK Inc., and its subsidiaries have worked on 8,053 federal government contracts worth $20.4 billion since fiscal year 2007. In fiscal year 2016 alone, the organization received a total of $2.31 billion, according to an analysis from InsideGov.

Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful
 Washington (UPI) Oct 11, 2017
 Lockheed Martin conducted another successful launch of its Army Tactical Missile System or MGM 140 ATACMS Wednesday morning. The company announced on Wednesday that a flight test of the ATACMS modernization, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of over 100 miles, was conducted at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The flight was a system-level test conducted in collabo
