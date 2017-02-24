Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components
 by Ryan Maass
 Berlin (UPI) Feb 24, 2017


German manufacturer Jenoptik received a $13.8 million contract to deliver components supporting the Patriot air and missile defense system.

Jenoptik received the order as a follow-on to earlier assignments from 2016. The contract includes the delivery of electrical generators, spare parts packages and testing equipment.

In a statement announcing the contract, Jenoptik notes it has been a long-term supplier for the Patriot program. The company produces power supply units and sub-systems for the weapon at its facilities in Germany.

The Patriot air and missile defense system is a U.S.-led program aiming to develop solutions for countering airborne threats such as enemy aircraft and ballistic missile attacks. The surface-to-air missiles are manufactured by Raytheon.

In addition to the United States and Germany, the system is employed by armed forces in Israel, Greece, Japan, Saudi Arabia and several other U.S. military allies.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment
 Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
 Raytheon is developing an automated assessment system for judging the effectiveness of 21st century weapons in war game scenarios. The first-of-its-kind tool, commissioned by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, will automatically teach war game participants which weapons to use in every possible scenario, including missiles, kinetic interceptors, cyber and electronic warfare weapons. ... read more

MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
MISSILE DEFENSE
UAE orders MBDA anti-ship missiles

 Lockheed Martin completes tests with modernized TACMS missiles

 Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects

 Thales, Bharat Dynamics ink STARStreak capability transfer deal
MISSILE DEFENSE
Born killers: French army grooms eagles to down drones

 Israeli warplanes shoot down Hamas drone: army

 Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones

 Ukroboronprom presents modified Phantom unmanned vehicle
MISSILE DEFENSE
Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links
MISSILE DEFENSE
UAE orders battle management system from Harris

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns

 Russia ready to export new T-90 tank variant
MISSILE DEFENSE
BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
MISSILE DEFENSE
Germany to boost troops as US urges more defence spending

 Poland ousts 90 percent of top brass in defence overhaul

 Pence reassures Europe, demands NATO funds

 Trump security advisor McMaster: tank battle hero of the Gulf War
MISSILE DEFENSE
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics

 Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement