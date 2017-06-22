Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Jihadist destruction in Iraq and Syria
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) June 22, 2017


Mosul's 'hunchback' minaret: Iraq's beloved landmark
Mosul, Iraq (AFP) June 22, 2017 - Mosul's "Hadba" leaning minaret, whose destruction has been blamed on jihadists, was one of the most beloved landmarks of Iraq, its Pisa and Eiffel towers all rolled into one.

The Hadba, "hunchback" in Arabic, was completed in the 12th century and stood as the last remnant of the original Nuri mosque, whose rebuilt version was also destroyed on Wednesday.

The Islamic State group was said to have rigged the site with explosives long ago.

It blamed the mosque's destruction on a US air strike, but Iraqi and coalition officials said this latest heritage disaster was clearly of the jihadists' making.

The mosque was named after Nureddin Mahmud Zangi, who once ruled over Mosul and Aleppo and is remembered for unifying Muslim forces to wage jihad against the Crusaders.

In a country often hailed as the cradle of civilisation and which hosts countless historical treasures, the Hadba ranked alongside the spiralling minaret of Samarra and the Arch of Ctesiphon as the most recognisable landmarks.

Several levels of ornamental brickwork were wrapped around the minaret's cylindrical shaft, capped by a small white dome. It started listing centuries ago.

At a height of around 45 metres (1,4580 feet), and with its slant visible from miles away, it dominated the skyline of Iraq's second city for centuries -- until Wednesday at around 9:30 pm when it came crashing down.

The Hadba was the symbol of Mosul. It was featured on 10,000-dinar banknotes, in ads on billboards and gave its name to countless restaurants, companies and even sports clubs.

Local folklore is rich with stories about the Hadba, including explanations for its list.

One of them goes that the minaret took a bow when the Prophet Mohammed walked by and stayed that way. Another says it was actually the Virgin Mary that the Hadba saluted.

Both theories reflect the special place the minaret holds in local culture, and it is precisely that popular worship that IS saw as violating its own ultra-restrictive brand of Islam.

The jihadists reportedly rigged the Hadba in 2014 but were prevented from blowing it up by Old City residents, a rare and brazen act of collective defiance in the IS caliphate's bloody three-year rule.

The nation woke up to the shocking news on Thursday. Some social media users in Iraq explained their grief by saying it could be compared to France losing the Eiffel Tower.

Inevitable comparisons with Italy's leaning Tower of Pisa were also rife.

The head of the UN's cultural agency UNESCO, Irina Bokova, said: "This new destruction deepens the wounds of a society already affected by an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy."

While most Iraqi officials tried to deflect the embattled jihadists' nihilistic media stunt by arguing it was the clearest sign yet of their desperation, Iraqi President Fuad Masum said the minaret should be rebuilt.

He did not say, however, whether a rebuilt "hunchback" would be crooked or vertical.

Iraqi officials say jihadists have blown up Mosul's iconic leaning minaret and the mosque where the Islamic State group's leader appeared in 2014 and urged Muslims to join his "caliphate".

The Islamic State group (IS) says the Nuri mosque, where jihadist supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gave his first sermon as "caliph", was destroyed by a US air strike.

Since 2014, IS has waged a campaign described by the UN as "cultural cleansing", razing ancient relics and looting artefacts to sell on the black market.

The jihadists cast the destruction of such sites as a religious duty to wipe out idol-worship, but they have shown no qualms about trading in smaller pieces to fund their rule.

Here are some other important Iraqi and Syrian historical sites destroyed or damaged by IS militants.

- Iraq -

- Mosul: On July 24, 2014, IS fighters levelled Jonah's tomb, also known as Nabi Yunus -- one of Mosul's best-known shrines. They rigged the popular pilgrimage site with explosives and blew it up in front of a large crowd.

In February 2015, an IS video showed militants armed with sledgehammers and pneumatic drills rampaging through the Mosul museum and destroying statues.

They also defaced a towering granite Assyrian winged bull at the city's Nergal Gate and burned thousands of rare books and manuscripts at the city's vast library.

- Nimrud: A jewel of the Assyrian empire south of Mosul, founded in the thirteenth century BC, Nimrud was recaptured from IS last year after suffering serious damage under the jihadists.

An IS video released in April 2015 showed bulldozers and explosives demolishing the site.

- Hatra: Jihadists also attacked the ancient city of Hatra, which withstood Roman invasions nearly 2,000 years ago in northern Nineveh province.

- Syria -

- Palmyra: IS captured the UNESCO-listed world heritage site northeast of Damascus twice before Syrian forces reseized it in March.

Jihadists blew up three of Palmyra's best preserved and most treasured funerary towers.

In July 2015, it destroyed the statue of the Lion of Athena, which stood more than three metres (10 feet) high in front of Palmyra museum.

They also destroyed the 2,000-year-old Temple of Bel.

IS is not the only party responsible for damage to Syria's cultural heritage sites -- battles involving heavy artillery by all sides have also taken a toll.

- Aleppo: A blaze swept through ancient shops in the northern city's ancient souk in September 2012. In April 2013, the minaret of the historic Omayyades mosque collapsed during fierce fighting.

In July 2015, a blast destroyed some of the ramparts around the Aleppo citadel, a famous example of mediaeval Islamic military architecture.

A UNESCO report said that "some 60 percent of the Old City of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30 percent totally destroyed".

Meanwhile, the heavily fortified Crusader fortress near Homs in central Syria known as the Crac des Chevaliers and used as a rebel base was damaged by army shelling.

Syrian forces have also been accused of pillaging sites after recapturing them from IS or rebels fighting the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.

