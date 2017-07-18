Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Johns Hopkins receives nuclear weapons research contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017


The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has received a $93 million contract to continue its engineering and research work with the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The work will go toward specialized engineering, research and development requirements for the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Services include planning, strategic analysis, studies of air-delivered and ground-based nuclear weapons capabilities, and command-and-control communications.

The program will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed by June 10, 2024. Air Force 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1 million are being allocated for the contract.

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory is a 280-acre defense and space research facility and is the nation's largest University Affiliated Research Center.

Laboratory is dedicated to 12 different areas of study, including air and missile defense, weapons guidance systems, cyber operations, and civil and military space programs. Johns Hopkins APL was founded in 1942 to aid wartime research and development.

The lab does extensive work for the Department of Defense and other sponsors, and technology developed at the center is transferred for defense, contractor, and commercial civilian use.

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center out of Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is responsible for all nuclear weapons and material within the Air Force. It has over 1,900 personnel at sites worldwide to support the Air Forces nuclear weapons material and systems.

It is split into four divisions that manage air-delivered warheads, ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, associated command-and-control and nuclear technology.

The U.S. Air Force has operational control of the the U.S. ground-based nuclear ballistic missiles and air-delivered bombs and missiles, including the Minuteman III ICBMs that form the backbone of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Trump keeps Iran deal, but threatens more sanctions
 Washington (AFP) July 18, 2017
 Donald Trump has backed away from a campaign promise to scrap a major nuclear security deal with Iran, with officials announcing the agreement and related sanctions relief will stay in place for now. The Trump administration faced a new congressional deadline Monday to say whether Iran has curbed its nuclear weapons program in line with the accord. Under the terms of the two-year-old agr ... read more
