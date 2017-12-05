Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Military Space News




Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests
 by Staff Writers
 Denver CO (SPX) Dec 05, 2017


Lockheed Martin technicians loaded the Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 communications satellite into its shipping container for delivery to environmental testing in California.

Lockheed Martin has completed the major assembly of Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 and has shipped the communications satellite to its Sunnyvale, California facility to undergo critical environmental testing.

The first of the modernized LM 2100 satellites, Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 is being built for Arabsat/Hellas Sat and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

It will provide advanced telecommunications capabilities, including television, internet, telephone and secure military communications to customers in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Hellas-Sat4/SaudiGeoSat-1 is the first of two LM 2100 satellites in the Arabsat-6G program. The second is Arabsat-6A.

During environmental testing, the satellite will undergo a series of tests to simulate the launch and space conditions to ensure a successful mission.

This testing includes simulating the launch environments with acoustic and vibration testing, simulating the harsh space environment with vacuum and extreme temperature testing, and radio frequency compatibility and performance testing to validate the payload meets critical performance expectations.

"Environmental testing is an essential set of activities to ensure the satellite can operate as designed in the extreme conditions of space and will meet our customers' needs," said Joe Rickers, Lockheed Martin's Arabsat-6G program manager.

"Now that assembly of the Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite is complete and environmental testing is on the horizon, we're one step closer to providing greatly improved communications capabilities for our customers."

The satellite recently went through comprehensive testing as a part of a baseline integrated systems test at the company's Littleton, Colorado facility where the satellite was designed, assembled and integrated with its payload. Remaining baseline testing will be completed before environmental testing. The rigorous baseline test ensures the fully integrated satellite is working properly before moving on to environmental testing.

While in California, but prior to the environmental tests, the satellite's large communications antennae and large flexible solar arrays will be installed. The four deployable antennas use a new design that allows them to be tuned with higher accuracy and efficiency.

The multi-mission modular solar arrays incorporate three key features: higher power, less mass and compact stowage. This compact flexible array design delivers 50 percent more power than previous rigid array designs at 30 percent less mass.

The satellite is scheduled for delivery to the launch site in third quarter 2018.

US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network
 Point Mugu CA (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
 The U.S. Navy's Communications Satellite Program Office, PMW 146, and Lockheed Martin handed over full operational control of the fifth Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite to the Naval Satellite Operations Center (NAVSOC). The October 11 milestone followed the successful completion of the MUOS-5 satellite's on-orbit testing and delivery of all operational products needed to "fly" ... read more
