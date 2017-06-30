Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Kelvin Hughes to be sold to Hensoldt
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 30, 2017


Britain's Kelvin Hughes, a maker of radar sensors, security and navigation products, is being acquired by Hensoldt, an Airbus spinoff company.

ECI Partners, parent company of Kelvin Hughes, said completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory clearances.

"Following the buyout from Smiths Group, ECI has been a consistent and supportive partner as we have consolidated our position as a global leader in surveillance and security radar solutions," Russell Gould, chief executive officer of Kelvin Hughes, said in a press release. "With the support of ECI, we have developed cutting-edge technologies, introduced new solutions and expanded our global reach across 60 countries.

"We are excited to partner with Hensoldt on the next phase of Kelvin Hughes' growth, benefiting from its expertise and capabilities in sensors to offer additional services to our clients and further opportunities to our employees."

Hensoldt is an independent sensor house. It provides radars and IFF systems on airborne, naval and land platforms. It comprises the security and defense electronics activities of the Airbus Group, which were spun off in 2017.

"Kelvin Hughes is highly successful in the marine and security markets, while Hensoldt has a strong position in the higher-end military and surveillance radar domains," said Thomas Müller, Hensoldt Chief Executive Officer. "Our portfolios and market access are highly complementary and we will see significant growth from this transaction."

The terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed.

MILPLEX
Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017
 Washington (UPI) Jun 29, 2017
 Total defense expenditures by NATO members in Europe and Canada are projected to rise in 2017, according to a report released by NATO on Thursday. The report indicates a boost of 4.3 percent in overall spending by non-U.S. NATO members, marking the sharpest rise in years. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday that the new money represents "a significant ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Test of US-Japanese missile interceptor fails

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul
MILPLEX
Armtec receives Navy contract for anti-missilejammers

 RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 SM-3 Block IIA missile fails intercept test

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile
MILPLEX
New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 China drone king turns to farming

 Supercam in the ARCTIC: Manned and Unmanned planes with ADS-B
MILPLEX
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILPLEX
Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon

 BAE, Leonardo partner on precision-guided artillery ammunition

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development
MILPLEX
Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017

 House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets
MILPLEX
Xi raises 'negative factors' in call with Trump

 'Schoolmaster' Xi leaves Hong Kong smarting

 Philippines, US hold joint patrol in dangerous waters

 Sweden, Finland join Joint Expeditionary Force
MILPLEX
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement