Kim Jong-Nam's body returned to North Korea: China

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Kuala Lumpur (AFP) March 31, 2017
The body of the assassinated half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un arrived in Pyongyang Friday, apparently accompanied by three men initially named by Malaysian police as suspects in his murder.
Kim Jong-Nam was attacked with the lethal nerve agent VX on February 13 in Kuala Lumpur airport, in an audacious Cold War style operation that triggered a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea.
Malaysian national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said three North Koreans wanted for questioning had finally been interviewed and allowed to leave on the same plane carring Kim's body.
"We have obtained whatever we want from them... we are satisfied," Bakar said. The three had been holed up in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur for weeks.
China confirmed that the body had arrived in Pyongyang - after transiting through Beijing -- along with "relevant" North Korean nationals.
Both countries expelled each other's ambassadors and barred their citizens from leaving, in a bitter stand-off over the killing.
But late Thursday, Kuala Lumpur said it had agreed to send back the body to the North in exchange for nine of its citizens, who were returned to Malaysia early Friday.
Malaysia's police chief said the three North Koreans had been wanted for questioning because they were seen on CCTV near the airport attack.
"In the beginning we said we would like them to assist in the investigation and we have allowed them to go," Khalid told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.
He said police still wanted to question four other suspects believed to be in North Korea.
Malaysia had been waiting for family to claim the body and Khalid hinted that the North's leader himself could have written the letter to claim the body.
"Legally, Kim Jong-Un is next of kin," he said.
China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing that Beijing "offered necessary assistance to the transit of the body".
- Embarrassment to Pyongyang -
The murder in Kuala Lumpur removed a potential claimant to the Kim throne -- he was late leader Kim Jong-Il's first-born -- who was an embarrassment to Pyongyang.
South Korea has blamed the North for the brazen killing, citing what they say was a standing order from Kim Jong-Un to murder his exiled and estranged half-brother.
But the North denies this and denounced Malaysia's investigation into the death as an attempt to smear the secretive regime.
It had insisted that the man, who it has not named, died of a heart attack.
Two women -- one Vietnamese and one Indonesian -- have been arrested and charged with the murder. Airport CCTV footage shows them approaching the 45-year-old victim and apparently smearing his face with a piece of cloth.
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced the body swap deal late Thursday, saying his government had "worked intensively behind the scenes" to reach an agreement.
He said the coroner approved release of Kim's body after completion of the autopsy and receipt of a letter from his family requesting the remains be returned to North Korea.
Malaysia however has officially confirmed his identity using DNA evidence.
United Nations, United States (AFP) March 30, 2017
The US ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday said China can and must do more to force North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile programs. Ambassador Nikki Haley said President Donald Trump would raise the issue next week at his first summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. And, amid reports that Pyongyang is preparing another banned nuclear test, Haley said Washington would not s ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement