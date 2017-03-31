Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Kim Jong-Nam's body returned to North Korea: China
 by Staff Writers
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) March 31, 2017


Beijing (AFP) March 31, 2017 - The body of Kim Jong-Nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, has arrived in Pyongyang, Chinese officials confirmed Friday.

"The body of the DPRK citizen who died in Malaysia and relevant DPRK citizens have returned to the DPRK today via Beijing," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said during a regular press briefing.

"According to international practices, and also out of humanitarianism, China offered necessary assistance to the transit of the body," he added.

Kim Jong-Nam was killed with the lethal nerve agent VX on February 13 in a Kuala Lumpur airport, in a brutally clinical operation which removed a potential claimant to the Kim throne -- he was late leader Kim Jong-Il's first-born -- who was an embarrassment to Pyongyang.

The murder triggered a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea, which expelled each other's ambassadors and barred their citizens from leaving.

Malaysian investigators were seeking seven North Korean suspects, four of whom left the country on the day of the murder, three of whom were believed to be hiding in North Korea's embassy, according to the police chief.

But in a deal announced by both sides, they said they would lift their travel bans, and Kuala Lumpur would send the body to North Korea.

Pyongyang has refused to confirm the identity of the victim, who was carrying a North Korean passport bearing the name Kim Chol when he was killed.

Malaysia however has officially confirmed his identity using DNA evidence, and had said it had been waiting for his next of kin to claim the body.

South Korea has blamed Pyongyang for the Cold War-style killing, citing what they say was a standing order from North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un to murder his exiled and estranged half-brother.

The body of the assassinated half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un arrived in Pyongyang Friday, apparently accompanied by three men initially named by Malaysian police as suspects in his murder.

Kim Jong-Nam was attacked with the lethal nerve agent VX on February 13 in Kuala Lumpur airport, in an audacious Cold War style operation that triggered a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea.

Malaysian national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said three North Koreans wanted for questioning had finally been interviewed and allowed to leave on the same plane carring Kim's body.

"We have obtained whatever we want from them... we are satisfied," Bakar said. The three had been holed up in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur for weeks.

China confirmed that the body had arrived in Pyongyang - after transiting through Beijing -- along with "relevant" North Korean nationals.

Both countries expelled each other's ambassadors and barred their citizens from leaving, in a bitter stand-off over the killing.

But late Thursday, Kuala Lumpur said it had agreed to send back the body to the North in exchange for nine of its citizens, who were returned to Malaysia early Friday.

Malaysia's police chief said the three North Koreans had been wanted for questioning because they were seen on CCTV near the airport attack.

"In the beginning we said we would like them to assist in the investigation and we have allowed them to go," Khalid told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.

He said police still wanted to question four other suspects believed to be in North Korea.

Malaysia had been waiting for family to claim the body and Khalid hinted that the North's leader himself could have written the letter to claim the body.

"Legally, Kim Jong-Un is next of kin," he said.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing that Beijing "offered necessary assistance to the transit of the body".

- Embarrassment to Pyongyang -

The murder in Kuala Lumpur removed a potential claimant to the Kim throne -- he was late leader Kim Jong-Il's first-born -- who was an embarrassment to Pyongyang.

South Korea has blamed the North for the brazen killing, citing what they say was a standing order from Kim Jong-Un to murder his exiled and estranged half-brother.

But the North denies this and denounced Malaysia's investigation into the death as an attempt to smear the secretive regime.

It had insisted that the man, who it has not named, died of a heart attack.

Two women -- one Vietnamese and one Indonesian -- have been arrested and charged with the murder. Airport CCTV footage shows them approaching the 45-year-old victim and apparently smearing his face with a piece of cloth.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced the body swap deal late Thursday, saying his government had "worked intensively behind the scenes" to reach an agreement.

He said the coroner approved release of Kim's body after completion of the autopsy and receipt of a letter from his family requesting the remains be returned to North Korea.

Malaysia however has officially confirmed his identity using DNA evidence.

US warns China it is losing patience over North Korea
 United Nations, United States (AFP) March 30, 2017
 The US ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday said China can and must do more to force North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile programs. Ambassador Nikki Haley said President Donald Trump would raise the issue next week at his first summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. And, amid reports that Pyongyang is preparing another banned nuclear test, Haley said Washington would not s ... read more
