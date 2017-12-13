Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
Kim vows to 'win victory in the showdown' with US
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 13, 2017


Tillerson 'confident' in North Korea talks plan
Washington (AFP) Dec 12, 2017 - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed confidence Tuesday that Washington is doing all it can to force North Korea to negotiate its nuclear disarmament.

But -- even as he vowed to pursue his diplomatic strategy "until the first bomb drops" -- he also warned that the US military stands ready to act if necessary.

And he added that if diplomacy and sanctions fail and the fighting erupts, it will have been a personal failure of his efforts to resolve the crisis.

"So we need the DPRK to come to the table for talks. We're ready to talk any time they'd like to talk," he said in a speech to the Atlantic Council policy forum, referring to North Korea by its official acronym.

"But they have to come to the table, and they have to come to the table with a view that they need to make a different choice."

Tillerson insisted Pyongyang must show it is ready to consider surrendering its bombs.

The United States has mobilized the world community to impose stringent economic and diplomatic sanctions on Kim Jong-un's regime to halt its nuclear drive.

But Pyongyang has continued to test ever more powerful ballistic missiles and boasts it can now target the US mainland with its nuclear arsenal.

Washington has pledged to deliver a denuclearized Korean peninsula, but the strategy hinges on China maintaining pressure and Kim agreeing to talk.

"We want them to make the right choice, which is to stop and say: 'Let's sit down to talk about it,'" Tillerson said in an earlier speech to staff.

"Because if they keep going, they can cross a point at which there's nothing left for us in the diplomatic community to do," he warned.

"We've done everything we can do, as we don't want to get to that point," Tillerson added, stressing that he works closely with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

"And I've said to my partner Secretary Mattis many times: 'If we get there, I've failed. And I don't want to fail,'" he promised.

Later in the day, Tillerson returned to the theme in the speech to the Atlantic Council.

"Because of the situation, the president has ordered our military planners to have a full range of contingencies available and they are ready," he said.

"As I've told people many times, I will continue our diplomatic efforts until the first bomb drops.

"I'm going to be confident that we're going to be successful, but I'm also confident that Secretary Mattis will be successful if it ends up being his turn."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un vowed to "win victory in the showdown" against the US with his rapidly advancing nuclear arsenal, state media said Wednesday, after the country's latest missile test heightened global tensions.

The nuclear-armed North has rattled the international community with a flurry of nuclear blasts and missile launches, most recently on November 29 when it test-fired its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), capable of reaching all major US cities.

Kim told workers behind the latest test that his country would "victoriously advance and leap as the strongest nuclear power and military power in the world" at a conference on Tuesday, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The... national defence industry will continue to develop and we will win victory in the showdown with the imperialists and the US," he was indirectly quoted as saying.

The country's nuclear force had been completed in a "death-defying struggle" and despite a high cost, he added.

Kim's comments come as global powers scramble for a response to the crisis, with the US backing stringent economic and diplomatic sanctions on Kim's regime to halt its nuclear drive.

But the North has continued to lob missiles, posing a major challenge to US President Donald Trump.

Fears of a catastrophic conflict with the nuclear-armed regime have spiked as the leaders have taunted each other, with Trump dubbing his rival "Little Rocket Man".

Tension flared anew in the flashpoint peninsula after the November 29 launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM, which the North claimed could deliver a "super-large heavy warhead" anywhere on the US mainland.

Many analysts suggest that the rocket is capable of reaching the US mainland but voice scepticism that Pyongyang has mastered the advanced technology needed to allow the rocket to survive re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.

Last month's launch was the first test of any kind since September 15, and quashed hopes that the North may have held back in order to open the door to a negotiated solution to the nuclear standoff.

But US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said for the first time that Washington was willing to talk to Pyongyang "without preconditions".

The US has long insisted that the North should take concrete steps towards disarming before any negotiations, which should lead to complete, irreversible and verifiable denuclearisation.

"It's not realistic to say we're only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your programme," Tillerson told a meeting of the Atlantic Council policy forum. "They have too much invested in it."

But he also warned that the US military stands ready to act if necessary.

The latest military standoff prompted concerns of another full-scale conflict in the region after the 1950-53 Korean War that left much of the peninsula in ruins.

Even if a second war remained conventional, tens of thousands of South Koreans -- as well as many of the 28,500 US troops stationed in the country -- are expected to be killed just in the first days of fighting, analysts say.

NUKEWARS
US, S. Korea 'discuss' military drills amid Olympic worries
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
 The US military is reportedly in talks with South Korea on the timing of large-scale annual military exercises that always infuriate nuclear-armed Pyongyang and could coincide with next year's Winter Olympics. The Foal Eagle and Key Resolve drills usually start in late February or early March and involve tens of thousands of troops from the two allies, which say they are purely defensive.
NUKEWARS
