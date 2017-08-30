Latest Aegis Combat System is Successful Against Medium Range Ballistic Missiles



Aegis Weapon System test supports the U.S. Phased Adaptive Approach to protect NATO Europe against ballistic missile threats

The USS JOHN PAUL JONES, supported by the U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency and Lockheed Martin, successfully fired two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual I missiles against a medium-range ballistic missile target from the Aegis Combat System. During the test, the system detected, tracked, engaged and launched both missiles to intercept a Medium Range Ballistic Missile target.

This exercise marked the seventh successful intercept test of the Aegis Baseline 9.1 (BMD 5.0CU) Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) tracking and engagement capabilities and the third successful SM-6 BMD intercept test using Baseline 9.1.

"The recent ballistic missile defense test off the coast of Hawaii demonstrates that Aegis can successfully execute complicated missions against a medium-range ballistic missile target," said Paul Klammer, director, Aegis BMD, for Lockheed Martin. "This latest test continues to demonstrate the cutting-edge capabilities and reliability of the Aegis Baseline 9 system."

The test, called Flight Test Standard Missile- 27 Event 2 (FTM-27 E2), demonstrated the integrated capabilities of the Aegis Weapon System and how it has continually evolved to counter advanced threats.

As a proven world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats.

The company's experience spans missile design and production, hit-to-kill capabilities, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.

