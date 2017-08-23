Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017
The Baltic nation of Latvia is buying Stinger air-defense systems from Denmark, the Latvian Ministry of Defense reported.
Latvia will receive the missiles and launch systems by the first half of next year but the transaction's cost and the exact number of units to be delivered were not disclosed.
"I am extremely proud and pleased about the acquisition of Stinger air-defense systems, as these missiles will significantly boost our military capability," Latvian Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis said in a government news release Tuesday. "Moreover, air defense is currently one of our top priorities. In so doing, we are significantly upgrading our strength.
"Every unit which will receive these systems, including National Guard, will significantly benefit from this purchase."
The Stinger is a portable air-defense system used by countries such as the United States, Britain Finland, Norway and Lithuania.
The Latvian Ministry of Defense said it is working on obtaining support, maintenance and training equipment for the Stinger. NATO allies are helping Latvia with training for use of the missiles.
