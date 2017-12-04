Leidos to support signature silencing program for Navy

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017
The Department of Defense has awarded Leidos Inc., out of Reston, Virginia, an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract in support of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps signature silencing program for naval ships and undersea systems.
The $41.9 million deal, announced Friday by the Pentagon, will provide operations and maintenance support to the Southeast Alaska Measurement Facility, or SEAFAC, which is the U.S. Navy's only West Coast asset for making "high fidelity passive acoustic signature measurements."
U.S. Navy officials say the contract will provide "logistics, maintenance, operations, and program management services" for the signature silencing program at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Southeast Alaska Measurement Facility.
A "signature" or "acoustic signature" is a combination of acoustic emissions from naval ships and submarines. The combination of emissions is made up of machinery from the ship itself, such as the noise generated by the engines and propeller shafts, to the amount of water being displaced by the hull as it cuts through the ocean.
Work on the contract will be performed in Ketchikan, Alaska, and Poulsbo, Wash., according to Pentagon officials. The Navy has already obligated $100,000 to Leidos from its fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Ottawa (AFP) Dec 1, 2017
A consortium of French and Italian shipbuilders, backed by their respective governments, on Friday offered to build 15 warships for Canada, reportedly at half the price it has budgeted to renew its naval fleet. Naval Group and Fincatieri proposed building the new ships based on their Fremm frigate design, which is already in use by both the French and Italian navies. "Should the offer be ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement