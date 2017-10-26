Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Lithuania buys Norwegian air defence system amid Russia fears
 by Staff Writers
 Vilnius (AFP) Oct 26, 2017


Lithuania buying air defense system, equipment from Kongsberg
Washington (UPI) Oct 26, 2017 - Lithuania's Ministry of National Defense has contracted Norway-based Kongsberg to produce and provide a medium-to-long-range air defense system to the country.

The contract from Lithuania is worth about $128.4 million, Kongsberg said in a release.

Lithuania announced last October that it had signed an agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Defense to purchase components for the defense system, also known as NASAMS. The contract announced Thursday includes additional equipment, a training and integrated logistics support package and assured refurbishment and integration of government-supplied parts.

"We are pleased that the Lithuanian Armed Forces has chosen NASAMS," Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS, said in a statement. "NASAMS, produced by Kongsberg and Raytheon, is the most sold air defense system in NATO in recent years, and will be the backbone air defense system for many nations in decades to come."

The release did not disclose additional contract details.

Lithuania on Thursday signed a landmark deal to buy Norwegian anti-aircraft missile systems to plug an air defence gap on NATO's eastern flank, amid concerns over Russia.

The NASAMS medium-range air defence systems developed by Norway's Kongsberg will be the first such shield in the Baltic states and will cost 110 million euros ($130 million).

"There is no secret that we have had gaps in air defence until now. This is a new page in this area," Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis told reporters.

He said the system will be fully operational within three years.

Lithuania and fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia boosted their defence after Moscow's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the incursion of pro-Russian forces into eastern Ukraine.

Next year, the trio with a combined population of just over six million people is expected to be among only eight allies to meet a NATO target of having member states spend two percent of GDP on defence.

Local experts say Baltic forces alone would be incapable of resisting a full-scale attack brought on by Russian forces but their ability to fend off Moscow until NATO could scramble a broader response is decisive.

"This new system has a very important element of deterrence, meaning any aggressor cannot feel comfortable," Karoblis said.

Earlier this year, NATO deployed around 1,000 troops each in the three Baltic states and Poland while the US temporarily sent a battery of Patriot long-range anti-aircraft missiles during war games to Lithuania for the first time.

Moscow denies any territorial ambitions and has long blamed Washington for ratcheting up tensions with a military buildup in its Soviet-era sphere of influence.

Italy to receive additional AGM-88E guided missiles
 Washington (UPI) Oct 18, 2017
 The U.S. Navy announced an award modification worth more than $18.2 million to convert high-speed, anti-radiation missiles into advanced medium-range air-to-ground guided missiles with counter-enemy shutdown capability for the Italian government. Orbital ATK Inc., Defense Electronic Systems, out of Northridge, Ca., was awarded the contract, which was modified from a previous firm-fixed ... read more
