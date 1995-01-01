Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Lithuania says Russian war games simulated attack on Baltic states
 by Staff Writers
 Vilnius (AFP) Sept 26, 2017


Lithuania on Tuesday claimed Russia had simulated an attack on the NATO Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania during major military drills, proving Moscow's "aggressive" intentions.

The Zapad-2017 exercises were conducted on September 14-20 in western Russia, as well as in Belarus, Moscow's closest ally.

"There was a simulation of an attack from the Russian Federation on all Baltic states," Lithuanian Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis told reporters, without elaborating.

Russia had said the drills were of a "strictly defensive nature" against a perceived terrorism threat.

But Karoblis said the war games included offensive "conventional actions" against NATO countries.

"Although Russia avoided provocative rhetoric, we noted its aggressive stance while preparing the exercises and conducting them," Karoblis said.

Karoblis said the drills showed that Russia could launch an attack against the Baltic states with 24 hours notice.

Moscow said the drills involved 12,700 troops but Lithuanian military intelligence chief Remigijus Baltrenas insisted that the real numbers were a "few times higher".

The war games on NATO's doorstep came as tensions between Russia and the US-led alliance are at their highest since the Cold War due to the Kremlin's meddling in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, NATO sent around 1,000 troops each to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to reassure its eastern flank, a move that angered Moscow.

Lithuania's top general Jonas Vytautas Zukas said Tuesday that his nation was in talks with allies to boost the NATO presence with air defence and maritime capabilities.

SUPERPOWERS
Five key events that shaped Abe's career
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 26, 2017
 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has called a snap election, first came to power in 2006-2007. He returned as prime minister in 2012, a rare comeback in Japanese politics. Here are five key events that have defined Abe's career. - Blue blood, bad bowels - Abe is a third-generation politician groomed from birth for the job by his elite, conservative family. His grandfather ser ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
SUPERPOWERS
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings

 Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain
SUPERPOWERS
Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 General Atomics wins $27 million contract for Grey Eagle drone support

 US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Drones can almost see in the dark
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SUPERPOWERS
UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition

 In first, woman becomes US Marine Corps infantry officer

 DARPA Rolls Out Electronics Resurgence Initiative
SUPERPOWERS
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
SUPERPOWERS
Chinese ships sail near disputed islands with Japan

 General's 'intervention' comment raises eyebrows in Brazil

 US defence chief in India to boost military ties

 Five key events that shaped Abe's career
SUPERPOWERS
Application of air-sensitive semiconductors in nanoelectronics

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement