Lockheed Martin Inks Five-Year Agreement to Provide Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds to NATO Countries

by Staff Writers
Archbald, PA (SPX) Dec 06, 2017
Lockheed Martin and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) signed a five-year agreement for the agency to purchase Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTRs) on behalf of member countries.
The follow-on agreement is in effect through 2021 and provides for the purchase of up to 3,000 ELGTRs a year for the next five years.
"Lockheed Martin values our partnership with NSPA to provide NATO member countries with realistic live-fire training for employment of Paveway II Laser Guided Bombs," said Jason Golden, ELGTR program manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
"International and domestic air and ground crews benefit from this cost-effective and capable solution to refine operational employment tactics."
Lockheed Martin has produced more than 160,000 advanced training rounds for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and international customers. Recognized worldwide as the only live-fire training solution for warfighters, ELGTR is compatible with F-16, F/A-18, AV-8B and various international aircraft platforms.
In addition to ELGTR, Lockheed Martin's 350,000-square-foot production facility in Archbald, Pennsylvania, designs and manufactures combat-proven Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb (LGB) kits and the Paragon direct attack munition. More than 100,000 LGB kits and 7,000 Dual Mode LGB kits have been delivered to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and 24 international customers.
