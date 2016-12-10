Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILTECH
Lockheed Martin Inks Five-Year Agreement to Provide Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds to NATO Countries
 by Staff Writers
 Archbald, PA (SPX) Dec 06, 2017


Lockheed Martin's Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds provide realistic Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb (LGB) tactical employment training for GBU-10/12/16 as a cost-effective alternative to expending operational LGB assets.

Lockheed Martin and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) signed a five-year agreement for the agency to purchase Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTRs) on behalf of member countries.

The follow-on agreement is in effect through 2021 and provides for the purchase of up to 3,000 ELGTRs a year for the next five years.

"Lockheed Martin values our partnership with NSPA to provide NATO member countries with realistic live-fire training for employment of Paveway II Laser Guided Bombs," said Jason Golden, ELGTR program manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

"International and domestic air and ground crews benefit from this cost-effective and capable solution to refine operational employment tactics."

Lockheed Martin has produced more than 160,000 advanced training rounds for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and international customers. Recognized worldwide as the only live-fire training solution for warfighters, ELGTR is compatible with F-16, F/A-18, AV-8B and various international aircraft platforms.

In addition to ELGTR, Lockheed Martin's 350,000-square-foot production facility in Archbald, Pennsylvania, designs and manufactures combat-proven Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb (LGB) kits and the Paragon direct attack munition. More than 100,000 LGB kits and 7,000 Dual Mode LGB kits have been delivered to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and 24 international customers.

MILTECH
Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots
 Miami (AFP) Nov 27, 2017
 Inspired by the folding technique of origami, US researchers said Monday they have crafted cheap, artificial muscles for robots that give them the power to lift up to 1,000 times their own weight. The advance offers a leap forward in the field of soft robotics, which is fast replacing an older generation of robots that were jerky and rigid in their movements, researchers say. "It's like ... read more
Related Links
 Lockheed Martin
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Raytheon to supply Qatar with Patriot missile defense system

 Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media

 US Patriot missiles may have failed in Saudi Arabia: report

 Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE intercept opens door to full-rate production
MILTECH
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia
MILTECH
Crossing drones with satellites: ESA eyes high-altitude aerial platforms

 Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study

 Research shows drones could help crop management take off

 Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species
MILTECH
Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised

 A better way for governments to acquire the latest in satellite technologies

 US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network
MILTECH
Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems
MILTECH
Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract

 U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale
MILTECH
Tillerson meets EU, NATO leaders under cloud

 Dozens of Japan MPs visit controversial war shrine

 Brigitte Macron fetes first panda born in France

 New Australia laws to deal with foreign political meddling
MILTECH
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement