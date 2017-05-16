Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received a $13.4 million modification to a previously awarded contract concerning the AEGIS weapons-system mounted on Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
The contract provides procurement, engineering, testing, and design and software services. The work will primarily be carried out in Moorestown, N.J., and Clearwater, Fla. The work is expected to be completed in September 2020. The funding comes from Fiscal 2016 ship-building money already obligated.
The AEGIS system is a complete weapons system based off of the AN/SPY-1 phased array automated radar. It is capable of tracking more than 100 targets at once. The command and decision element of its targeting system can interpret and prioritize incoming targets based on range and threat level.
AEGIS is primarily used for targeting the MK. 41 Vertical Launch System, which can launch surface-to-air missiles like the Standard-class and the Tomahawk cruise missile. The variants of the Standard can target everything from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and surface vessels.
The Tomahawk cruise missile is a long-range standoff weapon primarily designed for land attack. It can carry a single large warhead for point targets or submunitions for dispersal over a wide area.
There are currently 84 U.S. Navy vessels equipped with the AEGIS system. Three more destroyers of the Arleigh Burke-class are expected to enter service by 2018.
