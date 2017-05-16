Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017


Lockheed Martin receives Patriot missile contract for Qatar
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017 - Lockheed Martin received a $25.4 million contract modification for foreign military sales to Qatar, the Department of Defense reported Monday. The award goes toward the Phased Array Tracking Radar on Target, or Patriot, surface-to-air missile system.

The variants being worked on include the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, and and Missile Enhancement Aft Block I redesign. The work will be conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Lufkin, Texas. The program is expected to be completed by May 15, 2020.

The Patriot PAC-3 is an advanced surface-to-air missile system that can target ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and enemy aircraft. Unlike conventional surface-to-air missiles that use proximity fragmentation warheads, the PAC-3 uses "hit-to-kill" in order to take down its target.

"Hit-to-kill" uses the kinetic energy of the missile rather than explosives. A Patriot battery can mount 16 of the missiles and use ground-based radar to guide it to its target, with last-second updates provided by radio uplink/downlink. When approaching its target, it activates its own seeker head to help ensure direct kinetic impact on its target.

The Patriot and its variants have been exported across NATO and to many other countries.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received a $13.4 million modification to a previously awarded contract concerning the AEGIS weapons-system mounted on Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The contract provides procurement, engineering, testing, and design and software services. The work will primarily be carried out in Moorestown, N.J., and Clearwater, Fla. The work is expected to be completed in September 2020. The funding comes from Fiscal 2016 ship-building money already obligated.

The AEGIS system is a complete weapons system based off of the AN/SPY-1 phased array automated radar. It is capable of tracking more than 100 targets at once. The command and decision element of its targeting system can interpret and prioritize incoming targets based on range and threat level.

AEGIS is primarily used for targeting the MK. 41 Vertical Launch System, which can launch surface-to-air missiles like the Standard-class and the Tomahawk cruise missile. The variants of the Standard can target everything from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and surface vessels.

The Tomahawk cruise missile is a long-range standoff weapon primarily designed for land attack. It can carry a single large warhead for point targets or submunitions for dispersal over a wide area.

There are currently 84 U.S. Navy vessels equipped with the AEGIS system. Three more destroyers of the Arleigh Burke-class are expected to enter service by 2018.

US approves sale of $2 billion in missiles to UAE: Pentagon
 Washington (AFP) May 11, 2017
 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of 160 missiles to the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $2.0 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The UAE government has requested the possible sale of 60 Patriot missiles with canisters and 100 Patriot guidance enhanced missiles, among other military equipment, according to a Department of Defense statement. "This proposed s ... read more
