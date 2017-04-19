Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017


Lockheed Martin received a $100 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to support efforts related for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile.

Under the contract, the company will provide lifecycle support for the weapon and all of the variants operated by the service. These include the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile and the Extended Range variant.

The weapons will receive system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, and logistical support.

Work will be performed at Lockheed Martin's facility in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by April 2020.

Lockheed Martin, the primary contractor for the missiles, received the contract as a sole-source acquisition. The company received no funds at the time of the contract award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, or JASSM, is a long-range precision weapon designed for attacking high-value fixed and relocatable targets. Its manufacturer says it is designed to keep operators out of hostile areas while weakening enemy defenses.

The missile ways roughly 2,000 pounds, and is equipped with a penetrator and blast fragmentation warhead. It also uses guidance technology and an infrared seeker to hone in targets more accurately. It is typically integrated with F-16s, F-15Es, and various bombers.

MISSILE NEWS
Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
 Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017
 The Polish navy has contracted Saab to perform maintenance and logistics support for the service's RBS15 MK3 surface-to-surface missile system. Poland has been procuring the missile system since 2006 as a naval defense solution for its warships. The weapons are typically equipped to the country's Orkan-class fast attack craft. Saab's deliveries are expected to take place between 2017 an ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 U.S. Navy taps Raytheon for Standard Missile engineering

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
MISSILE NEWS
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Navy buys 300 BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks

 Russian tank becomes U.S. Army unmanned target vehicle

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system
MISSILE NEWS
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
MISSILE NEWS
Trump's threatened 'armada' still far from N. Korea: official

 Swedish government increases defense spending

 Pence visits Tokyo to reaffirm security ties as N. Korea tensions rise

 Erdogan's narrow win will quickly test EU relationship
MISSILE NEWS
Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement