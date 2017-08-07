Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract

|.
by Staff Writers
Syracuse NY (SPX) Oct 23, 2017
The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for the technology maturation of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) prototypes.
DOTC, commissioned by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, is a DoD initiative intended to facilitate collaboration between the government, industry and academia for technology development and prototyping.
The funding from DOTC is used for technology development efforts that will further define performance requirements, mature technology and reduce risk for the LTAMDS program.
"Receiving DOTC funding is indicative of the rapid capability need the LTAMDS will fill for the U.S. Army," said Mark Mekker, director of next generation radar systems at Lockheed Martin.
"Lockheed Martin is ready to leverage our significant experience, Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology and sensor capabilities in the LTAMDS concept definition phase to accelerate much needed enhanced capability to the warfighter."
Lockheed Martin is using its AESA Radar for Engagement and Surveillance (ARES) prototype investment program to mature technology and capabilities necessary for the future LTAMDS mission.
Combined DOTC funding and Lockheed Martin investment will continue to mature technology for the prototype, including AESA and dual-band technology. The prototype will include mature Gallium Nitride (GaN) transmitter technology and advanced signal processing techniques including Lockheed Martin's proven 360-degree rotational capability.
"Technology is maturing at such a pace that continuing to incrementally upgrade the heritage Patriot MPQ-65 radar system is no longer the most efficient and cost effective option," said Mekker.
"A next generation LTAMDS radar will leverage recent advances in radar technology to provide a cost effective, scalable, long term solution that can address current threats and adapt to emerging and future threats."
Lockheed Martin has developed and produced ground based radar systems for more than 40 years, and our latest open-architecture prototype leverages building blocks from several other successful radar products, including the Q-53, Long Range Discrimination Radar and Space Fence.
Lockheed Martin's low-risk solution is based on decades of development, backed by demonstrable technology and will be the first sensor specifically designed to operate within the Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) framework.
Washington (AFP) Oct 6, 2017
The US government has approved the sale to Saudi Arabia of the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system for $15 billion, the State Department said Friday. "This sale furthers US national security and foreign policy interests, and supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian and other regional threats," a stateme ... read more
