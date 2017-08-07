Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract
 by Staff Writers
 Syracuse NY (SPX) Oct 23, 2017


Lockheed Martin's Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar for Engagement and Surveillance (ARES) prototype will be matured with funding from the Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium.

The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for the technology maturation of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) prototypes.

DOTC, commissioned by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, is a DoD initiative intended to facilitate collaboration between the government, industry and academia for technology development and prototyping.

The funding from DOTC is used for technology development efforts that will further define performance requirements, mature technology and reduce risk for the LTAMDS program.

"Receiving DOTC funding is indicative of the rapid capability need the LTAMDS will fill for the U.S. Army," said Mark Mekker, director of next generation radar systems at Lockheed Martin.

"Lockheed Martin is ready to leverage our significant experience, Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology and sensor capabilities in the LTAMDS concept definition phase to accelerate much needed enhanced capability to the warfighter."

Lockheed Martin is using its AESA Radar for Engagement and Surveillance (ARES) prototype investment program to mature technology and capabilities necessary for the future LTAMDS mission.

Combined DOTC funding and Lockheed Martin investment will continue to mature technology for the prototype, including AESA and dual-band technology. The prototype will include mature Gallium Nitride (GaN) transmitter technology and advanced signal processing techniques including Lockheed Martin's proven 360-degree rotational capability.

"Technology is maturing at such a pace that continuing to incrementally upgrade the heritage Patriot MPQ-65 radar system is no longer the most efficient and cost effective option," said Mekker.

"A next generation LTAMDS radar will leverage recent advances in radar technology to provide a cost effective, scalable, long term solution that can address current threats and adapt to emerging and future threats."

Lockheed Martin has developed and produced ground based radar systems for more than 40 years, and our latest open-architecture prototype leverages building blocks from several other successful radar products, including the Q-53, Long Range Discrimination Radar and Space Fence.

Lockheed Martin's low-risk solution is based on decades of development, backed by demonstrable technology and will be the first sensor specifically designed to operate within the Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) framework.

MISSILE DEFENSE
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia
 Washington (AFP) Oct 6, 2017
 The US government has approved the sale to Saudi Arabia of the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system for $15 billion, the State Department said Friday. "This sale furthers US national security and foreign policy interests, and supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian and other regional threats," a stateme ... read more
Related Links
 Lower Tier Air andMissile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) prototypes.
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile
MISSILE DEFENSE
'How to survive a N. Korean missile' - in Japanese manga form

 State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

 Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful

 Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary
MISSILE DEFENSE
Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept

 Death toll from US drone strike in Pakistan rises to 26: officials

 UK will not confirm drone death of IS 'White Widow' recruiter

 New long range drones expected in 2018
MISSILE DEFENSE
Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard
MISSILE DEFENSE
Northrop Grumman receives $13 million contract for munition system development

 Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles

 Kentucky business awarded Army deal for medium tactical vehicle transmissions

 Army spotlights newest M1A2 Abrams variant
MISSILE DEFENSE
Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates
MISSILE DEFENSE
Nominee for CIA inspector general grilled over retaliation claims

 Xi declares 'new era' for China as party congress opens

 Xi is everywhere: China's omnipresent leader

 Trump puts America first, but more and more alone
MISSILE DEFENSE
Long nanotubes make strong fibers

 Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement