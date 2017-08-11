Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program

Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017 - Leonardo DRS is receiving more than $58 million in new orders from the U.S. Army for the Mounted Family of Computer Systems for tactical vehicles.

The contract will provide the Army with dismountable tablets, processor units, and ruggedized touchscreen displays. The production will be performed in Melborne, Fla.

"We have been able to significantly increase the computing power, storage and mission flexibility of the platform computer, while simultaneously improving performance in all areas of size, weight, power and cost," Jerry Hathaway, vice president of DRS Land Electronics business at Leonardo, said in a press release.

The MFoCS is a modular series of networked computers designed for field use with ruggedized components. The have their own encryption systems included. Each system can support multiple workstations.

The touchscreen tablet can be mounted in vehicles or be detached for mobile use.