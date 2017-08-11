Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017
Lockheed Martin has received a $12.9 million U.S. Defense Department contract for the Squad X Experimentation program for dismounted infantry combat systems.
The contract will go toward design and testing for prototypes of equipment for combined-arms squads. Work will be conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas and other locations throughout the U.S. and should finish by Aug. 14, 2019.
The Squad X Core Technologies program is an effort by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop easy-to-use man-portable gear for dismounted infantry. Mechanized and airborne units have access to real-time surveillance feeds and other technology that is otherwise too bulky, heavy and complex for a small unit on foot to leverage.
Its primarily focuses are precision engagement, non-kinetic engagement, squad sensing and squad autonomy.
These goals include improving situational awareness of dismounted troops in cluttered environments -- such as urban combat out to 1000 meters, where threats can emerge from any direction. It also seeks to employ and counter electronic warfare and cyber attacks at the squad level and provide better integration with unmanned vehicles and aircraft, as well as their surveillance and weapons capabilities.
The U.S. military has long sought to deploy more sophisticated technology for the individual soldier with programs like Land Warrior. High costs and the difficulties of using sophisticated equipment while moving on foot in complicated environments has delayed deployment.
Washington (UPI) Aug 4, 2017
More than 50 Democrats in Congress have signed a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford calling on them to refuse any unconstitutional ban on transgendered troops in the military. The letter is a response to President Donald Trump's tweets on July 26 that transgendered troops would not be permitted to serve in the military, t ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement