MILTECH
Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017


Leonardo receives $58M for tactical vehicle computers
Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017 - Leonardo DRS is receiving more than $58 million in new orders from the U.S. Army for the Mounted Family of Computer Systems for tactical vehicles.

The contract will provide the Army with dismountable tablets, processor units, and ruggedized touchscreen displays. The production will be performed in Melborne, Fla.

"We have been able to significantly increase the computing power, storage and mission flexibility of the platform computer, while simultaneously improving performance in all areas of size, weight, power and cost," Jerry Hathaway, vice president of DRS Land Electronics business at Leonardo, said in a press release.

The MFoCS is a modular series of networked computers designed for field use with ruggedized components. The have their own encryption systems included. Each system can support multiple workstations.

The touchscreen tablet can be mounted in vehicles or be detached for mobile use.

Lockheed Martin has received a $12.9 million U.S. Defense Department contract for the Squad X Experimentation program for dismounted infantry combat systems.

The contract will go toward design and testing for prototypes of equipment for combined-arms squads. Work will be conducted in Grand Prairie, Texas and other locations throughout the U.S. and should finish by Aug. 14, 2019.

The Squad X Core Technologies program is an effort by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop easy-to-use man-portable gear for dismounted infantry. Mechanized and airborne units have access to real-time surveillance feeds and other technology that is otherwise too bulky, heavy and complex for a small unit on foot to leverage.

Its primarily focuses are precision engagement, non-kinetic engagement, squad sensing and squad autonomy.

These goals include improving situational awareness of dismounted troops in cluttered environments -- such as urban combat out to 1000 meters, where threats can emerge from any direction. It also seeks to employ and counter electronic warfare and cyber attacks at the squad level and provide better integration with unmanned vehicles and aircraft, as well as their surveillance and weapons capabilities.

The U.S. military has long sought to deploy more sophisticated technology for the individual soldier with programs like Land Warrior. High costs and the difficulties of using sophisticated equipment while moving on foot in complicated environments has delayed deployment.

MILTECH
Members of Congress send letter asking DOD to refuse transgender ban
 Washington (UPI) Aug 4, 2017
 More than 50 Democrats in Congress have signed a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford calling on them to refuse any unconstitutional ban on transgendered troops in the military. The letter is a response to President Donald Trump's tweets on July 26 that transgendered troops would not be permitted to serve in the military, t ... read more
MILTECH
