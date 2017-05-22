Lockheed Martin secures $28 billion in Saudi contracts



by Stephen Carlson



Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017



Lockheed Martin has secured a major contract with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The $28 billion program includes air and missile defense systems, aircraft, helicopters, and logistical support.

"At Lockheed Martin, we are proud to be part of this historic announcement that will strengthen the relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin, said in a press release.

"We are especially proud of how our broad portfolio of advanced global security products and technologies will enhance national security in Saudi Arabia, strengthen the cause of peace in the region, and provide the foundation for job creation and economic prosperity in the U.S. and in the Kingdom. These agreements will directly to His Majesty's Vision 2030 by opening the door f in the U.S.or thousands of highly skilled jobs in new economic sectors."

The weapons systems include the THAAD ballistic missile defense system, the anti-aircraft missile Patriot, 150 utility Blackhawk helicopters, and other systems and logistical support.

The program is projected to support 18,000 skilled jobs in the U.S., along with thousands of jobs maintaining the equipment in Saudi Arabia for the next 30 years.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter is the primary medium utility helicopter of the U.S. Army and has been been widely exported. The THAAD and Patriot missiles serve as a network of anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile systems used by the U.S. military and other countries.

Riyadh (AFP) May 20, 2017





Washington has agreed arms deals with Saudi Arabia worth almost $110 billion, a White House official said Saturday, the first day of President Donald Trump's visit to the traditional US ally. "This package of defence equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats," the official said. It will also bolster the kingdo ... read more

