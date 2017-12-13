Lockheed Martin successfully fired their new anti-ship missile

Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017 - Lockheed Martin is to produce Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb, or LGB, kits for the U.S. Navy under a $22.8 million contract, the company announced.

The kits -- ordered by the Air Force on behalf of the Navy -- include guidance kits and air foil groups, or tail kits, for GBU-12 500-pound bombs, and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2019.

"Paveway II Plus LGBs from Lockheed Martin meet the U.S. Navy's warfighting needs in today's challenging operational environment," Joe Serra, Precision Guided Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "We are proud to be able to meet the increased demand at a delivery rate that enables successful naval aviation operations across the globe."

Lockheed said the contract is a follow-on award to the U.S. Air Force's $131 million fiscal year 2017 LGB contract.

Lockheed Martin has been a supplier of Paveway II LGB kits since 2001 and produces the kit at its facility in Archbald, Penn. The company has provided more than 100,000 of the kits since becoming a supplier.