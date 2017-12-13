Lockheed Martin successfully fired their new anti-ship missile

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017
Lockheed Martin has successfully deployed the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, from a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber.
The test firing, announced Tuesday by the company, was conducted over the Sea Range at Point Mugu in California. The B-1B bomber launched two LRASMs against "multiple maritime targets" in order to achieve test objectives.
The LRASM is a precision-guided, anti-ship standoff missile designed to meet the operational needs of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. The air-to-surface missile is scheduled to be integrated onto B-1B bombers in 2018 and on F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in 2019 for the U.S. Navy.
"This continued success with LRASM provides confidence in its upcoming early operational capability milestone, putting a proven, unmatched munition into the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force inventories," David Helsel, LRASM program director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release.
The LRASM, designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships, is based on the 2,000-pound, AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile developed for the U.S. Air Force.
The missile employs advanced technologies that reduce dependence on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, network links and GPS navigation in electronic warfare environments,"
"The successful flight demonstrates LRASM's continued ability to strengthen sea control for our forces," Helsel said.
