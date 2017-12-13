Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Military Space News




MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed Martin successfully fired their new anti-ship missile
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017


Lockheed producing Paveway II kits for Navy
Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017 - Lockheed Martin is to produce Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb, or LGB, kits for the U.S. Navy under a $22.8 million contract, the company announced.

The kits -- ordered by the Air Force on behalf of the Navy -- include guidance kits and air foil groups, or tail kits, for GBU-12 500-pound bombs, and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2019.

"Paveway II Plus LGBs from Lockheed Martin meet the U.S. Navy's warfighting needs in today's challenging operational environment," Joe Serra, Precision Guided Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "We are proud to be able to meet the increased demand at a delivery rate that enables successful naval aviation operations across the globe."

Lockheed said the contract is a follow-on award to the U.S. Air Force's $131 million fiscal year 2017 LGB contract.

Lockheed Martin has been a supplier of Paveway II LGB kits since 2001 and produces the kit at its facility in Archbald, Penn. The company has provided more than 100,000 of the kits since becoming a supplier.

Lockheed Martin has successfully deployed the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, from a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber.

The test firing, announced Tuesday by the company, was conducted over the Sea Range at Point Mugu in California. The B-1B bomber launched two LRASMs against "multiple maritime targets" in order to achieve test objectives.

The LRASM is a precision-guided, anti-ship standoff missile designed to meet the operational needs of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. The air-to-surface missile is scheduled to be integrated onto B-1B bombers in 2018 and on F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in 2019 for the U.S. Navy.

"This continued success with LRASM provides confidence in its upcoming early operational capability milestone, putting a proven, unmatched munition into the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force inventories," David Helsel, LRASM program director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release.

The LRASM, designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships, is based on the 2,000-pound, AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile developed for the U.S. Air Force.

The missile employs advanced technologies that reduce dependence on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, network links and GPS navigation in electronic warfare environments,"

"The successful flight demonstrates LRASM's continued ability to strengthen sea control for our forces," Helsel said.

MISSILE NEWS
UN does not confirm Iran link to Yemen missiles: report
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Dec 11, 2017
 UN officials who examined debris from missiles fired at Saudi Arabia from Yemen have not confirmed that they were Iranian-made but are still analyzing the information, according to a confidential report obtained by AFP on Monday. Saudi Arabia and the United States have accused Iran of supplying weapons to Yemen's Huthi rebels who fired a missile intercepted near Riyadh airport on November 4. ... read more
