Lockheed Martin to perform full-rate eCASS production for U.S. Navy
 by Ryan Maass
 Orlando, Fla. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017


Danish navy getting constant wave illumination transmitters
Hengelo, Netherlands (UPI) Feb 16, 2017 - The Royal Danish Navy is to receive from continuous wave illumination transmitters from Thales for integration with ESSM fire control systems.

The CWI transmitter provides the X-band signal to illuminate a threat and allow the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile, or ESSM, to home in on the target.

"The CWI transmitter is an important product in our strategy as it strengthens our ability to provide complete ESSM fire control solutions in the market," said Geert van der Molen, Surface Radars and Above Water Systems vice president at Thales in the Netherlands.

Thales is to deliver 14 systems for use aboard Denmark's Absalon-class and Iver Huitfeldt-class vessels. The first system will be delivered in 2019.

Sustainment support for the equipment will be provided by Thales until 2049.

The transmitters utilize state-of-the-art gallium nitride technology and incorporate a missile waveform generator. Thales said the design is scalable to support emerging missile modes and threats.

Lockheed Martin secured a $166 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform full-rate production for 63 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems.

The technology to be delivered is a follow-up to the Navy's existing equipment used to verify combat readiness for the branch's aircraft.

The electronic Consolidated Automated Support System, or eCASS, is designed to be compatible with over 550 test program sets, which allow operators to test avionics systems for multiple platforms. Lockheed Martin says it collaborated with the Navy to develop the new device.

"This is a great example of how we're looking to leverage commonality across our organization to deliver a highly cost-effective test capability that's prepared to support our customers well into the future," Lockheed Martin Integrated Test and Logistics vice president Laura Frank said in a press release.

The system is based on the company's Standard Test Operations and Run-time Manager, or LM-STAR, and is capable of testing avionics used to support the F-35 Lightning II.

Lockheed Martin has delivered 65 eCASS Systems to the Navy since 2010 as the branch transitions into using the updated devices. The company says it expects the branch to operate 341 stations once the transition is complete.

BAE to modernize guided-missile cruiser USS Vicksburg
Washington (UPI) Feb 16, 2017 - BAE Systems received a $42.9 million contract to perform repair and modernization services for the U.S. Navy's USS Vicksburg.

Under the contract, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser will undergo sepcial selected restricted availability, or SSRA. The work will consist of ship alternations and repairs in addition to modernization efforts.

BAE Systems' agreement with the Navy includes 92 base items and 7 options with the potential to raise the contract value to $45.9 million.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and expects it to be complete by September 2017.

BAE Systems received all funding for the project at the time of the contract award, with $32 million set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Virginia is listed as the contracting activity.

USS Vicksburg has been in service with the Navy since 1992, and has participated in various military exercises. Navy officials initially planned to retire the vessel alongside eight other Ticonderoga-class cruisers in fiscal 2013.


