Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 26, 2017



Lockheed Martin and Spanish shipbuilder Navantia on Thursday renewed their 20-year agreement on surface ships and naval combat systems.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to recognize their history working alongside each other and to seal the renewed agreement, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin announced in a company news release.

"The fundamental openness, trust, and transparency between Lockheed Martin and Navantia laid a tremendous foundation 20 years ago to build a world-class capability for the Spanish Navy, the Royal Norwegian Navy, and the Royal Australian Navy," said Michele Evans, Lockheed Martin Vice President, Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors. "Today, the future remains bright as we look across the world and continue to expand Aegis alongside the tremendous shipbuilding capability that Navantia brings."

Lockheed Martin and Navantia equipped Lockheed's Aegis Combat System for the Spanish Navy's F-100 frigates, the first ship weighing less than 9,000 tons to use the equipment. The Spanish Navy now operates state-of-the-art naval escorts that can provide full air defense coverage to expeditionary forces.

Between 2000 and 2010, Lockheed Martin and Navantia delivered four F-100 frigates to the Spanish Navy and sent a fifth in 2015. The two companies are now developing the Spanish Navy's F-110 frigate and said they are collaborating with other countries.

"With the success of the F-100, Fridtjof Nansen, and Hobart programs in our sails and F-110 just in front of us, we are excited to see what the next 20 years of this great partnership between two world-class companies can offer," Navantia Vice President Sofia Honrubia said.

Manila (AFP) Oct 25, 2017





Russia handed over army trucks and thousands of assault rifles to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday as the two nations celebrated their growing military ties. Duterte accepted the weaponry during a visit to a Russian naval ship docked in Manila, the latest move to embrace Russia and China while distancing the Philippines from its longtime ally and mutual defence partner, the ... read more

Related Links

