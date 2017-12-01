Lockheed, Romania in deal for upgraded Patriot missile systems

|.
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 1, 2017
Romania has signed a purchase agreement with the United States and Lockheed Martin for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles.
With the formal purchase agreement, announced on Thursday, the former East-bloc nation becomes the third international customer to purchase Lockheed's PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles.
"We're honored to partner with Romania on their efforts to protect and defend their armed forces, citizens and infrastructure," Scott Arnold, vice president and deputy of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "Today's global security environment demands reliable solutions. We expect PAC-3 MSE interceptors to continue serving as an integral layer of defense."
Lockheed Martin said their PAC-3 MSE upgrade to the air defense system expands the weapon's lethal battlespace through the use of a dual-pulse solid rocket motor for increased performance in altitude and range of the hit-to-kill missile interceptor.
Romania is acquiring the PAC-3 MSE through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program, which won approval from the U.S. State Department in July.
In its notification to Congress, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Romania was seeking seven PAC-3 MSE fire and control units, together with other equipment, for about $3.9 billion.
