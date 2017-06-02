Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 2, 2017
Lockheed Martin has received a $413.8 million contract for Lot 15 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles -- Extended Range, or JASSM-ER.
The contractor will deliver 360 missiles, along with engineering and testing equipment. The work is to be performed in Orlando, Fla.
The contract is a sole-source acquisition and the program is expected to be completed by August 21, 2020.
"We have focused our efforts on enhancing the capabilities of this formidable and highly reliable missile for U.S. and allied war fighters," Jason Denney, program director of Long Range Strike Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "Lot 15 and future production lots will benefit from the enhancements and the many affordability initiatives we are executing."
The JASSM-ER is a conventional long-range surface-to-ground precision guided missile. It has over twice the range of the original JASSM, which gives it the ability to strike targets while allowing launching aircraft to stay out of range of enemy air defences.
It has a range of over 575 miles and carries a 1000-pound blast fragmentation warhead. It is GPS guided and includes an infrared seeker. The missile is designed to be resistant to jamming systems that interfere with the signals sent by GPS satellites.
It can be mounted on the B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, along with the F-16 and F-15E fighter aircraft. It has been certified with Royal Australian Air Force and is expected to be widely exported. It is intended to be a primary weapon of the F-35 Lightning II multirole fighter.
Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017
Raytheon Missile systems has received a $8.9 million contract for flight test demonstrations of an extended range version of the Joint Standoff Weapon AGM-154C-1 All-Up-Round. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 U.S. Navy research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2.9 million have already been allocated for the program, $1.1 million of which will expire at the end of the fiscal ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement