Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed demos deck-launched variant of LRASM
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017


Lockheed Martin has successfully launched the U.S. Navy's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, from a newly designed topside canister.

The demonstration was conducted at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and showed the vertical-launched missile could also be fired from on-deck angled launchers.

During the test, the LRASM, its Mk-114 booster and booster adapter used the same launch control and launch sequencer software currently used by the Mk-41 Vertical Launch System.

"This successful flight test demonstrates Lockheed Martin's readiness to answer the U.S. Navy's call for lethal, longer range anti-surface warfare capabilities as part of the 'Distributed Lethality' concept," Scott Callaway, Subsonic Cruise Missile director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "This test also validates the flexibility and versatility of LRASM, as it proved it can be successfully fired from VLS and non-VLS surface platforms."

Lockheed Martin said the surface-launched LRASM leverages the successful JASSM-ER air launched cruise missile heritage, providing an early operational capability for the Navy's offensive anti-surface warfare Increment I requirement.

Lockheed Martin earlier this week won a U.S. Air Force contract for 23 air-launched variants of the LRASM.

MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed receives contract for anti-ship missile production
 Washington (UPI) Jul 26, 2017
 Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control was awarded an $85.5 million contract modification for the production of Long Range Anti Ship Missiles for the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense announced on Monday. The modification provides for the manufacture of 23 LRASM Lot 1 missiles. The work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with a projected completion date of Sept. 29, 2019. ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition

 Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games
MISSILE NEWS
Two countries order Rheinmetall air defense systems

 Raytheon receives Standard Missile contract for U.S., foreign navies

 Raytheon, Lockheed to upgrade Javelin missile system

 Progress with Russia over air-defence system: Erdogan
MISSILE NEWS
AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract
MISSILE NEWS
BAE, Gorizioni Group partner on BvS10 all-terrain vehicle

 Raytheon receives $75 million Small Diameter Bomb II contract

 BAE testing new monitoring system for military bridges

 China military setting up technology research agency
MISSILE NEWS
Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction
MISSILE NEWS
China to 'step up' troop deployment against India; China buzzes US recon plane

 China urges ASEAN to reject outside interference

 Sweden plans large joint military exercise with NATO

 China and India locked in high-stakes, high-altitude border row
MISSILE NEWS
Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement