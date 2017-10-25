Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Lockheed gets Air Force production order for Paveway II kits
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 25, 2017


Orbital ATK has celebrated the delivery of the 100,000th tactical motor for the Hellfire missile to military customers.

The Hellfire is in service with 18 nations and carried by a variety of platforms -- from helicopters to fixed-wing aircraft to armored land vehicles.

"This is a great program that has continued to deliver a quality tool, at the quantity we need, to do our job and keep American soldiers safe," U.S. Army Col. David Warnick, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, Joint Attack Munitions Systems, said at a company ceremony earlier this month.

"The Hellfire is going straight from the factory to the front lines where they are being utilized by our soldiers."

The minimum-smoke Hellfire missile rocket motor is produced at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket Center, West Virginia, which makes the motors for all missile variants.

Orbital ATK said it is is upgrading the current version of the rocket motor to include insensitive munitions. The company has incorporated into the new version reduced sensitivity propellants, low-cost bonded end-closure composite cases, and passive thermal mitigation systems. The motor meets propulsion interface requirements for the existing Hellfire and provides enhanced safety for soldiers, the company said.

The company is building a new manufacturing facility for tactical motors in Rocket Center, West Virginia, that will produce only IM-compliant motors.

Follow-on production of Paveway II plus Laser-Guided Bomb Kits is to be conducted by Lockheed Martin under a $131 million Air Force contact.

The award is the ninth consecutive year the company has been chosen for most of the kits for the service and U.S. allies.

"The U.S. Air Force and its foreign military sales partners realize significant savings in their defense budgets with our affordable and combat-proven LGBs," Joe Serra, Precision Guided Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "This innovative and cost-effective guidance package supports greater precision for warfighters."

Paveway II Plus includes an enhanced guidance package turns free-fall, or dumb bombs, into laser guided weapons through the addition of a nose-mounted laser seeker and fins for guidance.

Paveway II Plus also includes an enhanced guidance package.

Lockheed Martin said new production of the kits and air foil groups for GBU-10 2,000-pound bomb and GBU-12 500-pound bombs will begin in first quarter of 2018 at a company plant in Pennsylvania.

