Lockheed gets Air Force production order for Paveway II kits

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 25, 2017
Follow-on production of Paveway II plus Laser-Guided Bomb Kits is to be conducted by Lockheed Martin under a $131 million Air Force contact.
The award is the ninth consecutive year the company has been chosen for most of the kits for the service and U.S. allies.
"The U.S. Air Force and its foreign military sales partners realize significant savings in their defense budgets with our affordable and combat-proven LGBs," Joe Serra, Precision Guided Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "This innovative and cost-effective guidance package supports greater precision for warfighters."
Paveway II Plus includes an enhanced guidance package turns free-fall, or dumb bombs, into laser guided weapons through the addition of a nose-mounted laser seeker and fins for guidance.
Paveway II Plus also includes an enhanced guidance package.
Lockheed Martin said new production of the kits and air foil groups for GBU-10 2,000-pound bomb and GBU-12 500-pound bombs will begin in first quarter of 2018 at a company plant in Pennsylvania.
Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 25, 2017
When military equipment such as weapons, ammunition, ordinance, missiles, PCs, or radio/communication gear is shipped or stored, special containers must keep it secure, prevent damage, and ensure it is ready when needed, anywhere around the world. This often requires protection from shock, vibration, temperature, moisture, pressure, dust, or other environmental intrusions, which can compro ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement