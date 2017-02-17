Lockheed providing Poland with live-fire training rounds

|
by Richard Tomkins
Archbald, Pa. (UPI) Feb 17, 2017
Lockheed Martin is producing Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds for the Polish military under a $1.9 million contract.
The award was issued by Poland's Megmar Logistics & Consulting on behalf of the Polish Ministry of Defense.
"Lockheed Martin has a long and successful history of partnership with the Republic of Poland and we're looking forward to working with Megmar to deliver this cost-effective capability to Polish warfighters," said Joe Serra, Precision Guided Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
"ELGTR will provide aircrews with the most affordable and capable, live-fire training while preserving their tactical laser-guided bomb (LGB) inventory."
The ELGTR provides realistic Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb training for pilots. Poland will use them with their F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet.
Lockheed Martin said its contract with Megmar also covers provision of technical data, logistics support and introduction to service training to the Polish air force.
