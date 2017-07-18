Lockheed receives $37.7M contract for JASSM-ER missile development

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 19, 2017
Lockheed Martin has received a $37.7 million contract action for the continued development of a new wing design for the Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range, the company announced on Wednesday.
The new wing design will provide greater range for the JASSM-ER, which currently can strike targets more than 550 miles away.
"We've developed a novel design that provides additional standoff range to further increase pilot survivability in an Anti-Access-Area Denial threat environment," Jason Denney, program director for Lockheed's Long Range Strike Systems, said in a press release.
"Our customers trust our already proven design and we look forward to enhancing its capabilities for warfighters."
The JASSM is a long-range air-launched cruise missile with a stealthy radar-evading airframe. It uses an infrared seeker and GPS guidance to autonomously strike fixed targets at long ranges with a 1,000-pound penetrating blast warhead.
The standard model can be mounted on most Air Force and Navy fighters and bomber aircraft, while the JASSM-ER is currently deployed on the B1B Lancer heavy supersonic bomber. The ER version is being adapted for use with other aircraft.
Moscow (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017
A Russian MiG-31 interceptor has successfully intercepted and destroyed a simulated supersonic cruise missile flying in the stratosphere during a drill in the Russian Far East. The press service of Russian Pacific Fleet reported that a pair of MiG-31s, stationed in Kamchatka, successfully locked onto and destroyed a simulated cruise missile target launched from a ship in the Sea of Okhotsk ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement