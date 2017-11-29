Lockheed submits proposal for Canadian combat ships



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Nov 29, 2017



Lockheed Martin Canada has delivered its proposal to the Canadian government for building new vessels for the Canadian Surface Combatant, or CSC, program.

The company -- with partners BAE Systems, CAE, L3 Technologies, MDA and Ultra Electronics are offering the Type 26 Global Combat Ship, or GCS, with high-tech platform innovations from prominent Canadian companies for the program. The proposal includes the Canadian-developed combat management system, CMS 330.

"Lockheed Martin Canada has been Canada's trusted Combat System Integrator for more than three decades, and our team can be counted on to deliver affordable solutions, sustained job creation, and technology development in Canada for export potential," Rosemary Chapdelaine, vice president and general manager for Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary and Mission Systems, said in a press release.

"We'll employ our proven collaborative partnership model to successfully manage the highly complex systems integration process -- including integrating our CMS 330 Combat Management System with the Type 26 Global Combat Ship -- and leverage the innovation and talent here at home which will ultimately result in unprecedented economic outcome for Canada."

The proposal, the details of which have not been disclosed, were submitted earlier this week.

BAE's Type 26 frigate has been selected by the Royal Navy and steel has been cut on the first of a planned eight ships. It is designed as a multi-mission vessel with a low acoustic signature.

Washington (UPI) Nov 22, 2017





Huntington Ingalls Industries launched its eighth National Security Cutter vessel, Midgett, for the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday. Midgett, a Legend-class cutter, launched off a dock in Pascagoula, Mass., Wednesday morning and will be christened during a ceremony Dec. 9. "As the National Security Cutter program continues to mature, we are providing our Coast Guard customer the be ... read more

Related Links

