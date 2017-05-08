Logos Technologies tests its Redkite sensor



by Richard Tomkins



Washington DC (UPI) May 8, 2017



The Redkite wide-area sensor from Logos Technologies has successfully captured stabilized, wide-area motion imagery and streamed it handheld ground devices.

The capability was demonstrated by the system while aboard an integrator unmanned aerial system by Insitu, a Tactical Group 3 aircraft, Logos announced on Monday.

The test was the second with the integrator UAS.

"Back in February, we worked with Insitu to demonstrate that Redkite could handle the launch and in-flight characteristics of Integrator," John Marion, president of Logos Technologies, said in a press release. "Now, we confirmed that Redkite captures, renders and stabilizes imagery in real time with its compact, on-board processor, streaming it to the users."

Redkite comes in two configurations, a platform-agnostic pod for manned and unmanned aircraft and an integrated payload module.

According to Logos, they both image more than 4.6 square miles once, detecting, tracking and recording significant movement within the scene, and then relaying the data in real time to a commander on the ground.

"Integrator with Redkite delivers WAMI surveillance on a scale previously available only on Group 4 or 5 platforms," said Suzanne McNamara, vice president of Business Development and Strategy for Insitu.

Logos says it plans to reduce the weight of the system for full endurance UAS flights and also conduct cross-cueing between Redkite and the UAS's onboard full-motion gimbal sensor.

Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017





Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract for $36.8 million to integrate radar systems on the MQ-8C Fire Scout drone helicopter. The pre-existing contract will include software updates, testing programs, and installation and support systems. The work will be done primarily in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, and Edinburgh, Scotland. The program is expected to be completed by May 2020. Researc ... read more

Related Links

