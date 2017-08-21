MQ-9B drone flown through U.S. civilian airspace



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017



An MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft has been flown through unrestricted U.S. airspace by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., the company announced last week.

The MQ-9B, which has the NATO airworthiness standard for unmanned aircraft systems, was flown earlier this month from Laguna Airfield at Yuma Proving Grounds, Ariz., to a Flight Operations facility near Palmdale, Calif.

GA-ASI said the aircraft was approved by Federal Aviation Administration for the one-hour, 45-minute flight through various classes of non-restricted airspace.

"This flight is another milestone in our progression towards delivering an RPA system that meets NATO airworthiness requirements for UAS," Linden Blue, chief executive officer at GA-ASI, said in a press release. "MQ-9B SkyGuardian will be the first RPA system of its kind with a design-assurance level compliant with international type-certification standards, and can therefore be integrated more easily than legacy RPAs into civil airspace operations around the world."

In other company developments, GA-ASI is also officially opening a new hanger on Monday at its test and training center at Grand Sky Unmanned Aircraft System Business Park near Grand Forks, N.D.

Washington (Sputnik) Aug 21, 2017





The United States Air Force (USAF) is preparing their secretive X-37B space plane for its fifth mission in early September. As always, most of the X-37B's payload and mission is classified, but Space.com has reported that the launch may be slated for early September. The fifth mission of the X-37B, known as Orbital Test Vehicle-5 (OTV-5), is different from previous launches in that the spa ... read more

Related Links

