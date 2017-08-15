Marine Corps requests 50,000 more M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 15, 2017
The Marine Corps is requesting 50,000 M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles to replace the M4 carbine that infantry and other units currently use.
The 50,000 would be in addition to the 11,000 already ordered, the Marine Corps Times has reported. The initial order was to replace most M249 Squad Automatic Weapons in Marine service, with the SAW held in reserve.
Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller had praised the weapon in April and said he was considering it for more general issue to Marine combat units to replace the M4. The M4 is the carbine version of the M16 rifle, which has been used under a number of variations for nearly 60 years.
"Everything I have seen suggests that the M27s we have been using for some time have been the most reliable, durable, and accurate weapons in our rifle squads," Neller said in a statement.
The M27 IAR is based on the Heckler & Koch HK416 assault rifle. It has a heavier, longer barrel than the M4 and is capable of fully automatic fire from standard 30-round magazines. It includes a bipod, foregrip and the Trijicon Squad Day Optic as standard equipment.
The weapon is not capable of the level of suppressive fire than that of the heavier belt-fed M249, but the Marine Corps believes that the weapon makes up for it with greater accuracy and ease of carry.
The M27 has seen use in Afghanistan and has received positive reception from users citing its accuracy, reliability and portability.
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
LOC Performance has received a $49.1 million modification to an existing contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle modification kits and installation. The modification, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, is for the acquisition and modification work of 276 Bradley Engineering Change Proposal 1 kits and two sets of spare parts. This will be used to upgrade Bradley Fighting Vehi ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement