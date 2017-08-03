Marine Corps to field new pack frames in 2018



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017



The Marine Corps will begin fielding a reinforced pack frame for their standard rucksacks as early as 2018 following reports of the current issue FILBE frames becoming brittle and snapping in cold weather.

The current frame has been fielded since 2011, but issues with its durability began surfacing in 2013 from the Marine School of Infantry - West. Further incidents with the frame breaking arose during airborne operations and mountain warfare training and exercises in Norway during the winter of 2015 and 2016.

The new frame is identical in form and how it attaches to the pack and the Marine, but is constructed using stronger materials.

The frame has already been tested by Marine Recon units during a variety of exercises, and will undergo further trials in sub-freezing weather where it will be checked for signs of stress and cracking after heavy use.

"The reinforced frame is being tested in both constant cold temperature environments, as well as changing temperature environments," Infantry Combat Equipment engineer Mackie Jordan said in a press release.

"Future testing may include hot-to-cold/cold-to-hot testing to simulate rapid temperature changes during jump operations."

The Marines have been beefing up their presence and training in Norway, where many of the worst cold-weather breakage issues occurred.

Modern plastic composite pack frames are designed to help distribute the weight of the pack more evenly and take stress off the shoulders. Infantry on foot can easily be forced to carry equipment well in excess of 100 pounds over long distances and severe conditions, making efficient and durable packs vital.

