Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 8, 2017
Freeze-dried plasma has been used for the first time by U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command troops to help save a life.
The plasma was used in battlefield trauma care in the Central Command area of operations when an allied soldier received life-threatening injuries, the Marines said.
"I think it reassures Raiders that when they're in harm's way, they have a life-saving product in the medical bags of their very capable corpsmen," U.S. Navy Lt. Eric Green, a force health protection officer, said in a press release.
Green is a study coordinator with MARSOC Health Services Support. He said freeze-dried plasma is a dehydrated version of plasma that replaces the clotting factors lost in blood.
Normal plasma is normally frozen and thawed over a period of five days, preventing quick use in a deployed setting. Equipment such as refrigerators -- and thus the availability of electricity -- is also needed to protect normal plasma.
Freeze-dried plasma, which aids in blood clotting, eliminates the need for freezing and refrigeration because it has a shelf-life of two years.
Green said that before MARSOC received approval to begin use of freeze-dried plasma, battlefield treatment options for hemorrhaging were mainly limited to tourniquets and chemical clotting agents.
Hemorrhaging is considered a major cause of deaths on a battlefield.
"It is stable in the field unlike whole blood or if we were to do fresh plasma or frozen plasma, so our guys can carry it with them in their resuscitative packs," said U.S. Navy Capt. Necia Williams, FDP primary principal investigator and MARSOC force surgeon. "They can quickly reconstitute it, infuse it to somebody and it buys time that is so critical."
U.S. Navy Lt. Aaron Conway, Marine Raider Regiment surgeon with MARSOC HSS, said reconstitution with freeze-dried plasma happens within six minutes.
All MARSOC special amphibious reconnaissance corpsman have been deployed with a supply of freeze-dried plasma since last December. By October, every MARSOC unit deployed will be equipped with FDP.
Freeze-dried plasma is manufactured by the French Centre de Transfusion Sanguine de Armees. They provide the U.S. with FDP.
FDP is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The use of FDP is currently allowed within U.S. Special Operations Command. MARSOC was the second service component within U.S. Special Operations Command to receive approval for its use.
Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017
Saab Defense Group will be displaying its business unit Barracuda's Mobile Camouflage System at the Defense and Security Equipment International 2017 trade show, the company announced on Wednesday. The Mobile Camouflage System is designed to be applied to vehicles in several varieties to provide infrared, thermal and radar masking protection against enemy sensors. It can be applied in d ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement