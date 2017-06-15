Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017


Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Corps Gen. James Dunford spoke in support of the president's fiscal 2018 defense budget while before the House Appropriations Defense subcommittee.

Both leaders argued that the Budget Control Act of 2011, also known as sequestration, needed to be repealed due to erosion in defense competitive advantage and readiness.

"There's no room for complacency in the Department of Defense, and we have no God-given right to victory on the battlefield," Mattis told the panel.

"We need bipartisan support for this request," he said. "In the past, by failing to pass a budget on time, or to eliminate the threat of sequestration, Congress sidelined itself from its active constitutional oversight role."

Mattis was shocked at the low state of the military's readiness when he returned to the department in January -- 16 years of war, a worsening international security environment and technological competition demanded stable budgets, he said.

The defense secretary asked that Congress fully and promptly fund the president's request to avoid another continuing resolution.

Dunford testified that even the president's request, which called for a three percent increase in the budget, would only stop erosion in readiness and not acknowledge the needs the military would have in the future. "We assess it will take many years to get out of the situation," he said.

Dunford said three percent growth above inflation for a number of years would be necessary to maintain the advantage the U.S. military has today.

"That's not just to build the force we need for the future, but to maintain the force we have today," he added.

MILPLEX
Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale
 Washington (UPI) Jun 14, 2017
 A resolution proposed by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to block $510 million in precision-guided weapons as part of a $110 billion Saudi arms sale failed to pass Tuesday. Much of the opposition stems from Saudi Arabia intervention in Yemen against Iranian backed Houthi rebel, which has killed thousands and has left millions on the brink of starvation. The ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
MILPLEX
BAE awarded contract for laser-guided rocket system

 French frigates getting cruise missiles

 Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon
MILPLEX
Elbit Systems offer Airborne Wide-Area Persistent Surveillance Solution for HLS and Defense Needs

 Drones could save lives with rapid heart attack response

 Pro-Syria regime drone shot down after it fires on coalition

 DARPA, BAE partner on multirole unmanned aerial systems
MILPLEX
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILPLEX
BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition
MILPLEX
Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility

 Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal
MILPLEX
Macedonia seeks end to name dispute blocking NATO, EU bids

 Trump says US committed to NATO's mutual defense pledge

 Juncker says Europe can no longer 'outsource' protection

 Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years
MILPLEX
Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'

 UNIST researchers engineer transformer-like carbon nanostructure

 Sensing the nanoscale with visible light, and the fundamentals of disordered waves

 Nanosized silicon heater and thermometer combined to fight cancer



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement