Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Mobile force protection aims to thwart adversaries' small UAVs and Drones
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 04, 2017


DARPA's Mobile Force Protection (MFP) program seeks to develop novel, flexible, and mobile defense systems and component technologies to improve real-time protection of ground and maritime convoys against various small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) threats and tactics. For a larger version of this image please go here.

DARPA's Mobile Force Protection (MFP) program focuses on a challenge of increasing concern to the U.S. military: countering the proliferation of small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUASs). These systems-which include fixed- or rotary-wing aircraft and have numerous advantages such as portability, low cost, commercial availability, and easy upgradeability-pose a fast-evolving array of dangers for U.S. ground and maritime convoys.

Countering these threats in real time requires a range of technology advances to enable rapid detection, identification, tracking, and neutralization of adversary sUASs-all while mitigating collateral damage. MFP, launched after DARPA issued a Request for Information (RFI) last year, aims to achieve these goals by developing scalable, modular, and affordable approaches that could be deployed within the next three to four years and nimbly evolve with advances in threats, tactics, and technology.

To expedite the development of counter-sUAS capabilities and their near-term introduction to the field, the Agency recently awarded Phase 1 agreements for MFP to three teams, led by Dynetics, Inc. (Huntsville, Ala.), Saab Defense and Security USA, LLC (East Syracuse, N.Y.), and SRC, Inc. (North Syracuse, N.Y.).

"The three teams we've assembled have innovative ideas for a versatile, layered defense system that could protect convoys on the move from multiple small unmanned aircraft systems in real time," said Jean-Charles Lede, a program manager in DARPA's Tactical Technology Office (TTO).

"Each team will now work to integrate novel ideas for advanced sensors and neutralization approaches into a common framework emphasizing safety for civilian bystanders, ease of operation, and low size, weight, power, and cost.

"Our goal is a technology demonstration system that could fit onto currently deployed tactical ground vehicles and maritime vessels-getting advanced and upgradeable capabilities quickly to the warfighters who need them."

To help speed development and facilitate interoperability of MFP's capabilities, DARPA has selected the U.S. Army's Maneuver Aviation and Fires Integration Application (MAFIA) service-oriented architecture as the common framework for the data-fusion engine, decision-aid algorithms, and user interface, as well as the backbone for the teams' command and control (C2) software.

Already fielded by several Defense Department (DoD) programs of record, MAFIA supports multiple operating systems and provides services, libraries, common applications, and a software development kit for performer integration. These features will facilitate creation of MFP's envisioned plug-and-play system capable of integrating new sensors and emerging technologies.

In addition to all DoD Services, DARPA is working closely on MFP with the Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The MFP program is aiming for three phases punctuated by open-air demonstrations involving increasingly sophisticated threats and scenarios. The goal is for the technology demonstration system to show initial functionality at the end of Phase 1 and progressively improve, culminating in a full-capability demonstration on a moving vehicle or vessel by the end of Phase 3.

At the conclusion of each open-air demonstration, DARPA plans to offer the Services and other U.S. Government agencies the opportunity to fund extended field evaluations of the current technology demonstration system. DARPA's goal is to develop the interim versions and the final prototype system to meet the needs of a broad number of potential U.S. Government and commercial users.

UAV NEWS
Northrop Grumman receives contract for MQ-4C Triton surveillance UAVs
 Washington (UPI) Aug 2, 2017
 Northrop Grumman Systems has received a $19.9 million contract for engineering and analysis of obsolescence issues with the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday. The contract will go towards program management, qualification tests, and systems analysis for the Triton. Work will primarily be performed in Baltimore, M.D., and is expected to ... read more
Related Links
 Mobile Force Protection (MFP) program at DARPA
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition
UAV NEWS
Lockheed receives $161.4M ATACMS missile life-extension contract

 Pentagon alarm over Turkey plan to buy Russian missiles

 Lockheed demos deck-launched variant of LRASM

 Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
UAV NEWS
Northrop Grumman receives contract for MQ-4C Triton surveillance UAVs

 The flying kettle

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 Special focus on formation control of unmanned systems
UAV NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 SES Government Solutions lands additional MEO Beam task order with DoD

 New combat survival radio by General Dynamics
UAV NEWS
Blast at rebel Georgian arms depot injures 50: Russia media

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Canadian armed forces to receive new machine guns

 Slovakia deploys Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon
UAV NEWS
BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing
UAV NEWS
Wintershall warns U.S. against playing 'geopolitical football.'

 China unmoved as Trump rails over North Korea

 Turkey replaces land, air, naval forces commanders: official

 Sky's the Limit for Joint Russian-Chinese Eurasian Air Defense Zone
UAV NEWS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement