More than 20 US strikes targeted Al-Qaeda in Yemen



by Staff Writers



Washington (AFP) March 2, 2017



US forces on Thursday conducted a series of air strikes in Yemen against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Pentagon said.

"More than 20 strikes targeted AQAP militants, equipment and infrastructure in the Yemeni governorates of Abyan, Baida and Shabwa," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said in a statement.

"The strikes were conducted in partnership with the government of Yemen, and were coordinated with President (Abedrabbo Mansour) Hadi."

The strikes come barely a month after a controversial American commando raid against the jihadists that left multiple civilians dead and killed a US Navy SEAL.

A US official told AFP that Thursday's strikes had been planned months ago and were unrelated to the botched raid, which the White House has repeatedly claimed was a success that yielded crucial intelligence.

"The raid was valuable, but the strikes were not directly related to it," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Davis said the strikes targeted militants, equipment, infrastructure, heavy weapons systems and fighting positions.

"The strikes will degrade the AQAP's ability to coordinate external terror attacks and limit their ability to use territory seized from the legitimate government of Yemen as a safe space for terror plotting," he said.

Washington (AFP) Feb 27, 2017





The Pentagon on Monday was to present the White House with possible new battle plans to defeat the Islamic State group, after President Donald Trump demanded top brass find additional ways to destroy the jihadists. A pillar of Trump's campaign was to quicken the fight against IS, which despite losing thousands of fighters still controls parts of northern Syria and Iraq, and he berated the Ba ... read more

Related Links

