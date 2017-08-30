Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Multi-domain command and control a priority for Air Force Space Command
 by Capt Christopher Merian, Air Force Space Command Public Affairs
 Colorado Springs CO (SPX) Aug 30, 2017


U.S. Air Force Gen. Jay Raymond, commander of Air Force Space Command, speaks to the Multi-Domain Command and Control Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Aug. 23, 2017. The Air Force Association sponsored the event to continue a dialogue about how to create a multi-domain command and control structure to ensure the Air Force can meet future challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dave Grim)

The Commander of Air Force Space Command spoke at the Air Force Association Lance P. Sijan Chapter's Multi-Domain Command and Control Symposium here Thursday.

He emphasized that the ability to effectively operate across multiple warfighting domains simultaneously is paramount to the success of current and future joint operations.

"Multi domain operations are a priority for our joint force," said General Raymond, the commander of AFSPC. "In fact, there is nothing we do as a joint force that isn't enabled by space or cyberspace, and that has significantly increased our lethality."

However, evolving threats have necessitated a shift in how global operations are conducted. Multi-domain command and control will enable America and our allies to address the ever-changing nature of warfare in the twenty-first century.

"Our potential adversaries are either global or transregional, they are not confined to lines on a map," said Raymond. "They are multi-functional and multi-domain, that's why this is so important for our joint force."

Potential adversaries have witnessed firsthand the advantages space and cyberspace assets provide and are actively seeking the ability to deny access to these systems and the advantages they provide.

"We are moving into a new era of multi-domain operations. Space and cyberspace will not only support operations on air, land, and sea, but air, land, and sea will also support operations in space and cyberspace," said Raymond. "It's domain on demand - what domain do we want to use to achieve the desired effect? And how do we carry out the core missions of our Air Force in the domain of our choosing?"

AFSPC has developed new concepts of operations based upon the command's Space Warfighting Construct. These CONOPS ensure space and cyberspace capabilities are reliable and available to the joint warfighter in a conflict should it extend into the space or cyberspace domains.

Furthermore, today's strategic environment necessitates stronger partnerships and agile acquisition programs to ensure AFSPC's ability to provide space and cyberspace effects to the warfighter.

"We are working hard to strengthen our partnerships with the intelligence community, commercial space industry, and our allies," said Raymond. "Multi-domain command and control systems must be coalition friendly."

As he concluded his remarks, the general had an important message aimed at the men and women of AFSPC.

"This is who you are, you are multi-domain Airmen," said Raymond. "Think about where you operate. These are our challenges, and there is nobody better prepared to step-up to lead and successfully conduct joint, multi-domain operations, than the Airmen of Air Force Space Command."

1st ASTS provides critical support for Minotaur launch at Cape
 Vandenberg AFB CA (AFNS) Aug 21, 2017
 The 1st Air and Space Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base will be assisting with the first ever Minotaur IV launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The 1st ASTS team coordinated the transport for the first three stages of the engine to Cape Canaveral AFS where they will provide support through the day of launch. The Minotaur IV is an expendable launch system derived from ... read more
