Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Multimedia project on nukes 'freaks out' Berlin fest
 By Damien STROKA
 Berlin (AFP) Feb 12, 2017


Trump faces questions over 'outdoor Situation Room'
Washington (AFP) Feb 13, 2017 - Social media posts of Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe huddling with aides in a public dining room after North Korea's missile test raised questions Monday about his administration's handling of sensitive information.

The conversation -- which would ordinarily take place behind closed doors and be highly classified -- was captured on camera from close range by a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Facebook user Richard DeAgazio posted pictures of Trump huddling with aides and Abe and taking calls.

One caption of the now removed posts read: "The President receiving the news about the Missile incident from North Korea on Japan with the Prime Minister sitting next to him."

DeAgazio later wrote: "The Prime Minister Abe of Japan huddles with his staff and the President is on the phone with Washington DC. the two world leaders then conferred and then went into another room for hastily arranged press conference. Wow.....the center of the action!!!"

North Korea on Sunday launched a new ballistic missile, as it edges ever-closer to marrying nuclear and missile technology that could deliver a devastating payload to the continental United States.

When the president is away from the White House many such crisis conversations take place in a "Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility" -- or SCIF.

The facilities are normally out-of-bounds for individuals without security clearance and common digital devises such as unsecured mobile phones.

"There's no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country club members like dinner theater," said the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Audiences at the Berlin film festival are submitting themselves to a groundbreaking immersive multimedia project on nuclear war, whose risk its US filmmakers say has soared over the last year.

"The Bomb" by Kevin Ford, Smriti Keshari and investigative journalist Eric Schlosser ("Fast Food Nation") surrounds cinemagoers with floor-to-ceiling screens, with a live band playing the score.

The 360-degree installation uses the shock and horror that atomic weapons inspire to explore their history, destructive power and rampant proliferation today.

After stunning viewers at New York's Tribeca festival last year, the filmmakers brought the experience to Berlin, once on the front line of the Cold War and one of the likely first targets of a thermonuclear conflagration.

Running a little less than an hour, it bombards viewers with never-before-seen archival footage and recent images of missile launches and atomic explosions, as well as old television commercials touting the glories of nuclear energy.

The filmmakers say their message could not be more urgent, with nine nations possessing about 15,000 nuclear weapons -- 90 percent of them in the United States and Russia -- and global politics in a state of upheaval.

- 'Perverse appeal' -

Schlosser said the volatile personalities of some of the world's leaders with their "fingers on the button" haunted his sleep.

He said that while members of the US military involved in the nuclear weapons programme had to undergo a battery of tests insuring their reliability, the same did not apply to the US president.

"So I think it's safe to say that my current president (Donald Trump) would not be allowed in the Air Force or anywhere near a nuclear weapon," he said.

"And yet he, right now, he's the only person in the US authorised to order the use of a nuclear weapon."

Pedro Gething, a 31-year-old Portuguese man in the audience, called the project "interesting" but admitted it "kind of freaks me out".

"There was a lot I didn't know and visually, it was quite an experience, very beautiful," he said.

Eleonore Clemente, 26, from France, also admired the "aesthetics" of the installation -- underlining what the filmmakers call the "perverse appeal" that nuclear weapons can exert.

"Nuclear weapons are the most powerful machines" ever created, Keshari said.

"There is definitely something seductive about them. It is this seduction we wanted to get across."

She was drawn to the project after reading Schlosser's 2013 book "Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident, and the Illusion of Safety".

The producers say that the two biggest threats to humankind are climate change and the atomic bomb.

But while the effects of global warming can be seen, for example, in a proliferation of catastrophic weather events, nuclear weapons remain out of sight and thus often out of mind.

"That may be a way of reaching more people," Eleonore said.

"Maybe it's strange to say 'I liked the film, I found it beautiful' because it's talking about awful things. But maybe a more 'specialist' approach would have turned people off."

Lakisha Vergeest, a 19-year-old from the Netherlands, said she was leaving feeling "a little bit down" and even "shocked" by pondering the scope of the global nuclear arsenal.

"15,000 is a lot," she said. "It's too much."

The Berlin film festival runs until February 19.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NUKEWARS
Poland wants US or European nuclear umbrella: Kaczynski
 Warsaw (AFP) Feb 8, 2017
 The powerful head of Poland's ruling party wants his country to be "included" in the US nuclear defence system, according to an interview published Wednesday. Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the Gazeta Polska daily that Warsaw "should work for the inclusion of Poland in the American nuclear defence system", which "would be the optimal solution". But Kaczynski also called for Europe to become a ... read more

NUKEWARS
U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support
NUKEWARS
IAI's Barak-8 test-fired at sea

 Russian Baltic Fleet Carries Out Air Defense Drills Using S-400 Systems

 China tests its new super-accurate missile during war games

 Norwegian army acquiring new air defense missile system
NUKEWARS
IAI reveals Heron drone export variant ahead of Aero India 2017

 U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems

 SideArm prototype catches full-size unmanned aerial system flying at full speed

 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle turns into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
NUKEWARS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
NUKEWARS
Canada taps General Dynamics for armored vehicle upgrades

 U.S. Marines set to receive new ultra-light Utility Task Vehicles

 Driver training system for Ajax vehicles wins approval

 Orbital ATK to complete development of new tank ammo
NUKEWARS
Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov
NUKEWARS
Chinese, US aircraft in 'unsafe' encounter over South China Sea: US

 Trump sends letter of thanks to China's Xi

 Trump to attend NATO summit in unfinished HQ: sources

 China says both sides will lose from conflict with US
NUKEWARS
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement