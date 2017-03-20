Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
NATO chief to visit US for first time since Trump elected
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) March 20, 2017


NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg headed for Washington on Monday for the first time since US President Donald Trump was elected, holding talks with senior officials about defeating the Islamic State group, his office said.

Stoltenberg will meet US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday, then meet foreign ministers from the US-led coalition working to defeat IS, his office said in a statement.

He will also hold a series of unspecified meetings during the visit beginning later Monday and ending Tuesday, it added.

During a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels last month, US Vice President Mike Pence said Trump expects NATO allies to make real progress by the end of this year towards meeting the increased defence spending target agreed by the alliance.

The transatlantic alliance set a goal in 2014 of raising defence spending to two percent of GDP over a decade.

So far, of the 28 NATO members, only the United States, Britain, Poland, Greece and Estonia have met the two percent target.

Mattis delivered a similar message at a NATO defence ministers meeting a week earlier, saying Washington could "moderate" its commitment if allies fail to pay up.

SUPERPOWERS
Philippines' Duterte says can't stop China developing shoal
 Manila (AFP) March 19, 2017
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday he could not stop China from building on a disputed shoal near his country's west coast because it was too powerful. The mayor of China's Sansha city has reportedly said his country would set up an environmental monitoring station on Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012. "We cannot stop China from doing (these ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises

 Russia takes swipe at US missile defence in South Korea

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications
SUPERPOWERS
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
SUPERPOWERS
X-37B Space Plane Soon to Break Orbital Record

 Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions
SUPERPOWERS
9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system
SUPERPOWERS
Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK

 FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle

 Curtiss-Wright Expands Secure Manufacturing Capabilities for Sensitive U.S. DoD Aerospace and Defense Programs

 BAE Systems enlists Czech firm for armored vehicle parts
SUPERPOWERS
Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair
SUPERPOWERS
NATO battle group led by the British arrive in Estonia

 Germany wants change to NATO two-percent budget goal

 China overtakes Japan in S.Koreans' worst countries list

 Xi, Tillerson vow to work toward closer US-China ties
SUPERPOWERS
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement