NATO to decide on Afghanistan troop question in one month



by Staff Writers



Tirana, Albania (AFP) Sept 17, 2017



Earlier this month two Taliban suicide bombers launched separate attacks around Bagram Airfield, America's largest base in the country, that wounded several US soldiers and civilians.

The Taliban's latest assault follows the group's pledge to turn Afghanistan into a "graveyard" for foreign forces after US President Donald Trump's announcement last month to keep American boots on the ground indefinitely.

In a WhatsApp message sent to journalists on Friday Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said "seven invading forces" were killed in the attack. The militants routinely exaggerate battlefield claims.

"This loss only continues to strengthen our resolve and support to the Afghan government and its citizens as we work toward a secure and stable Afghanistan," Nicholson said.

General John Nicholson, who heads up US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, condemned the attack and said it was further evidence the Taliban "are not interested in peace".

All three casualties were Romanian soldiers, NATO's Resolute Support train and assist mission said in a statement.

The assailant drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the foreign patrol as they drove through Daman district in Kandahar province on Friday.

NATO has said it will take a further month to respond to Washington's demands for alliance allies to send more troops to Afghanistan.

During a meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Tirana on Saturday, defence chiefs from 29 members of the organisation "recognised the need to fill the current... shortfalls" in troops, according to group president General Petr Pavel.

However, no decision will be taken until they have consulted with their respective governments, Pavel told reporters after General Joe Dunford, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General John Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan, presented their requests.

The meeting comes months after Pentagon chief Jim Mattis told NATO allies they must finish the job in Afghanistan or risk allowing the insurgency to bloom.

"The bottom line is that NATO has made a commitment to Afghanistan for freedom from fear and terror, and freedom from terror demands that you can't let this be undone," he said in June.

Allies are expected to give a firm answer when the committee reconvenes in October, NATO Supreme Allied Commander US General Curtis Scaparrotti told reporters.

Only Albania, which has 83 soldiers in Afghanistan, announced that it was ready to send about thirty more.

Last month US President Donald Trump cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan, backtracking from his promise to swiftly end America's longest war, begun after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

He did not specify how many soldiers would be sent but officials have said the additional troops could number some 4,000, on top of the 11,000-strong force already on the ground.

Scaparrotti did not reveal details of the discussions in Tirana, but said the coalition's aim was to train and equip Afghan special forces and to help provide the country with air support.

"What we would like NATO to provide: TAA actually, that's train, advise and assist," he said.

"(There's an) effect on the morale of the Afghan troops when it's their own airforce support. So to the extent that we can get more advisers in there we can effect a faster development of their force, and it's better for everyone," he added.

NATO transferred security responsibilities to Afghan forces in 2014 but has 5,000 allied soldiers stationed in the country.

Baghdad (AFP) Sept 14, 2017





Iraq and Turkey on Thursday stepped up the pressure on Iraqi Kurdistan over its planned independence referendum, as the governor of oil-rich Kirkuk province that decided to take part in the vote was sacked. Parliament, at Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's request, fired the governor of the northern province, Najm Eddine Karim, in a unanimous vote by 173 MPs present in the house. With tens ... read more

Related Links

