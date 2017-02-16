Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones
 by Richard Tomkins
 Norfolk, Va. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

U.S. Naval Station Mayport in Florida has been selected by the Navy as the East Coast Forward Operating Base for MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems.

About 400 Triton unmanned aerial system personnel are to be stationed at the base and will support rotational deployments outside the continental United States.

Facility construction will begin this year and the first Triton UAS will arrive at the facility in 2020, the Navy said.

"The MQ-4C Triton's advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities bring enhanced battlespace awareness for the fleet to achieve full spectrum superiority," said Adm. Phil Davidson, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces.

The Navy's Triton UAS fleet is part of the U.S. Navy's Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

The MC-4C Triton is manufactured by Northrop Grumman.

The Navy utilizes a "remote split" operational concept -- mission crews are located at a main operating base while the aircraft and their maintenance personnel are located at a forward operating base.

NS Mayport will be the launch and recovery site for four forward-based MQ-4C Triton drones and the consolidated maintenance hub for as many as four additional aircraft.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
Australia procuring unmanned helicopters for testing
 Canberra, Australia (UPI) Feb 13, 2017
 The Royal Australian Navy is acquiring a Schiebel S100 Camcopter as it develops an unmanned aircraft system capability. The unmanned helicopter will be used for trials and evaluation activities for at least three years under the Navy Minor Project 1942. The RAN, in its Navy Daily publication, said the contract with the Austrian company is for two S100 Camcopter air-vehicles with ... read more

UAV NEWS
U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support
UAV NEWS
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
UAV NEWS
Wide-area sensor flight-tested on small drone

 Australia procuring unmanned helicopters for testing

 IAI reveals Heron drone export variant ahead of Aero India 2017

 U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems
UAV NEWS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
UAV NEWS
Canada taps General Dynamics for armored vehicle upgrades

 U.S. Marines set to receive new ultra-light Utility Task Vehicles

 Driver training system for Ajax vehicles wins approval

 Orbital ATK to complete development of new tank ammo
UAV NEWS
NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza
UAV NEWS
China FM to attend G20 meeting alongside Tillerson

 Flynn resignation has 'no impact' on US message to NATO: Pentagon chief

 Children learn patriotic spirit at "Red Army school"

 Trump's lieutenants descend on jittery Europe
UAV NEWS
Learning how to fine-tune nanofabrication

 Turning up the heat for perfect nano diamonds

 Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement