N. Korea blasts 'dangerous' US-South joint military drill



by Staff Writers



Seoul (AFP) Dec 3, 2017



North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test this year and test-fired a series of advanced missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, even as 18 million North Koreans, or 70 percent of the population, are struggling with food shortages.

Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho, who holds the council presidency in December, told reporters that it was important to understand the "nexus" between the human rights situation in North Korea and nuclear weapons development.

The UN General Assembly is also expected this month to adopt a resolution condemning North Korea for human rights violations and for conducting missile and nuclear tests while its people suffer from severe hunger.

But China has all three times failed to win a procedural vote, and the meeting was allowed to continue.

China, North Korea's ally, has in the past sought to block any discussion on human rights in North Korea, arguing that the Human Rights Council in Geneva was the forum for those concerns, and not the Security Council.

Italy, Japan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine and Uruguay joined the three permanent council members in requesting the meeting, according to a letter seen by AFP.

The meeting, expected to be held on December 11, will mark the fourth time since 2014 that the council holds an annual meeting on North Korea's dismal rights record.

North Korea Sunday blasted the United States and South Korea as "warmongers" on the eve of their largest-ever joint air exercise, saying it could trigger a nuclear war.

The comments came as White House National Security Advisor H.R McMaster warned of the "increasing" possibility of war with the impoverished but nuclear-armed North.

The five-day Vigilant Ace drill -- involving some 230 aircraft including F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters -- begins Monday, five days after the North test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile believed capable of hitting the US mainland in a fresh challenge to President Donald Trump.

The North's ruling party Rodong newspaper slammed the upcoming drill.

"It is an open, all-out provocation against the DPRK, which may lead to a nuclear war any moment," it said in an editorial Sunday, using the North's official name.

"The US and South Korean puppet warmongers would be well advised to bear in mind that their DPRK-targeted military drill will be as foolish as an act precipitating their self-destruction," it said.

The commentary was published a day after Pyongyang's foreign ministry accused the Trump administration of "begging for nuclear war" by staging what it called the reckless air drills.

McMaster said the possibility of war with the North was "increasing every day".

"I think it's increasing every day, which means that...we are in a race to be able to solve this problem," he said at a forum on Saturday.

"There are ways to address this problem short of armed conflict, but it is a race because he's getting closer and closer, and there's not much time left," he said.

The North says the Hwasong-15 missile fired Wednesday can be tipped with a "super-large heavy warhead" capable of striking the whole US mainland.

But analysts remain unconvinced that it has mastered the advanced technology to allow the rocket to survive re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.

The months-long nuclear standoff between Kim and Trump has fuelled concerns of another conflict, after the 1950-53 Korean War left much of the peninsula in ruin.

But even some Trump advisers say US military options are limited when Pyongyang could launch an artillery barrage on the South Korean capital Seoul -- only around 50 kilometres from the border and home to 10 million people.

Natural tremor near N. Korea nuclear test site: S. Korea

Seoul (AFP) Dec 2, 2017 - A natural earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred Saturday near North Korea's nuclear test site, the fourth such tremor since the North's most recent atomic explosion there, South Korean officials said.

The micro-quake occurred about 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) northeast of the Punggye-ri nuclear site in the country's northeastern province of North Hamgyong, the Korea Meteorological Administration said on its website.

"The quake is a natural one and it is believed to have occurred in the aftermath of the sixth nuclear test", it said.

Minor tremors have been detected after the North carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test underground in September, damaging geological structures in the area, it added.

Monitors at that time said the nuclear test created an artificial 6.3-magnitude earthquake at the testing site, which South Korean experts said was nearly 10 times more powerful than the 10-kiloton test carried out a year earlier.

North Korea's nuclear test site may be suffering from the geological condition "Tired Mountain Syndrome" following the latest atomic blast, but it is unlikely to be abandoned, according to the respected 38 North website.

Tired Mountain Syndrome is a name for the effect of below-ground nuclear blasts on the surrounding rock, which is extensively fractured and becomes increasingly permeable.

Beijing (AFP) Nov 30, 2017





The United States has renewed pressure on China to stop crude oil shipments to North Korea to close a crucial economic lifeline to the regime following its latest missile threat. US President Donald Trump personally appealed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to turn off the oil tap during a phone call after nuclear-armed North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile. "That wou ... read more

