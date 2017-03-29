N. Korea could be in final preparations for nuclear test: report

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) March 29, 2017
Satellite images suggest North Korea could be in the final stages of preparations for a new nuclear test according to US-based analysts, who echoed similar conclusions by the US military.
The images, taken Saturday, show up to four vehicles or equipment trailers continuously present at the entrance to the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, with communications cables likely laid on the ground.
"This equipment would likely be used to initiate the test, collect data from the explosion and process the data," said 38 North, a project of the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University.
Last week, the US military reached similar conclusions after observing activity at the hermit state's nuclear sites.
Pyongyang is on a quest to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five nuclear tests, two of them last year.
Another blast would be a fresh challenge for new US President Donald Trump, who has tweeted that its goal of possessing an intercontinental ballistic missile "won't happen."
The North carried out multiple missile launches in 2016, and earlier this month sent up four rockets in what it said was a drill for an attack on US bases in Japan.
Soon afterwards new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited the region and said that 20 years of efforts to denuclearise the North had "failed".
He promised a new approach, without offering specifics.
The 38 North researchers noted Tuesday that water was being pumped out of the portal at Punggye-ri and drained downhill to keep the tunnel dry for monitoring or communications equipment.
"The combination of these factors strongly suggests that test preparations are well under way, including the installation of instrumentation," the researchers said.
But they warned that there was "no definitive evidence", adding: "Since North Korea knows the world is watching and is capable of deception, caution should be used before declaring that a nuclear test is imminent."
Seoul's defence ministry would not be drawn on details of the latest report, but said it was "keeping a close watch over the North, using surveillance assets of both South Korea and the United States".
A spokesman re-iterated its view that "North Korea is prepared to conduct nuclear tests any time when its leader decides to do so."
Despite a string of United Nations sanctions since it first tested a nuclear device in 2006, Pyongyang has insisted it will continue its program.
Tokyo (AFP) March 29, 2017
Japan's ruling party said Wednesday the government should consider developing the capability to strike enemy bases if the country is attacked, citing North Korea's missile and nuclear threats. For years Tokyo has harboured deep suspicion of Pyongyang and seen itself as increasingly vulnerable to its nuclear and missile ambitions. North Korea conducted two nuclear tests last year and test ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement