N. Korea greets sanctions moves with fresh ICMB test
 By Park Chan-Kyong
 Seoul (AFP) July 29, 2017


N. Korea launches another ballistic missile: US
Washington (AFP) July 28, 2017 - North Korea launched a ballistic missile Friday, the Pentagon said, just weeks after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental rocket capable of hitting parts of the United States.

South Korea's military and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also confirmed the launch. In Seoul and Tokyo, the governments convened meetings of their national security councils.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 1445 GMT, but it was not immediately known what type of missile it was.

"I can confirm that we detected a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea," Davis told Pentagon reporters.

"We are assessing and will have more information soon."

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing the country's military joint chiefs of staff, said the missile was launched from North Korea's Jagang province, and landed in the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

"There is a possibility that it landed within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone). We will be analyzing it immediately and do our best for the safety of our people," Abe told reporters in Tokyo.

The US military and South Korea had in recent days warned that North Korea appeared to be prepping for another missile test -- likely of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), or else an intermediate-range rocket.

Pyongyang triggered global alarm on July 4 when it test-fired its first ICBM, which experts believe could have the potential to reach Alaska.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who personally oversaw that launch on America's Independence Day, described it as a gift to the "American bastards."

The test raised tensions in the region, pitting Washington, Tokyo and Seoul against China, Pyongyang's last remaining major ally.

After the test, the United States launched a push at the United Nations for tougher measures against Pyongyang.

In all, six sets of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, but two resolutions adopted last year significantly toughened the sanctions regime.

Meanwhile, the US military is preparing to conduct another test of a missile-intercept system in Alaska, perhaps as soon as Saturday.

That test of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system had been scheduled before Friday's developments.

The United States has layers of missile defense capabilities comprising several components designed to take down different types of missile at different phases of flight.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said Saturday the country's second ICBM test demonstrated the ability to strike any target in the United States, in a direct challenge to President Donald Trump who had issued dire warnings over its missile program.

China condemned the test but US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing and Moscow bore "unique responsibility" for the growing threat posed by the reclusive North.

Under Kim's leadership North Korea has accelerated its drive towards a credible nuclear strike capability, in defiance of international condemnation and multiple sets of UN sanctions.

"Dear Leader Kim Jong-Un expressed great satisfaction with the perfectly successful test and praised its developers," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Saturday.

Kim said it demonstrated the North's ability to launch "at any place and time," KCNA reported, adding "the leader said proudly the test also confirmed all the US mainland is within our striking range."

Trump denounced the launch as "reckless and dangerous" and rejected Pyongyang's claims that such tests helped ensure its security.

"By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people," he said.

"The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region."

The heads of the US and South Korean militaries discussed "military response options" after North Korea's launch, the Pentagon said.

South Korea and Japan convened meetings of their national security councils. And the US and South Korean militaries began conducting a live-fire exercise using surface-to-surface missiles in response to the latest test, the US army said.

- 'US West Coast in range' -

Analysts said the missile appeared to have a range of around 10,000 kilometres (6,200 miles), which would put the US mainland with reach.

"Based on current information, today's missile test by North Korea could easily reach the US West Coast, and a number of major US cities," arms expert David Wright of the Union of Concerned Scientists said on his blog.

Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago appeared to be well within range of the missile which may also be capable of hitting Boston and New York, Wright said.

Tillerson said Pyongyang's main ally Beijing, together with Moscow, bore responsibility for the growing threat from Pyongyang.

"As the principal economic enablers of North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development programme, China and Russia bear unique and special responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global stability," he said.

In a standard response to the test, Beijing urged restraint by all sides.

"China opposes North Korea's violations of UN Security Council resolutions ... At the same time, (China) hopes that all parties concerned will exercise caution and avoid intensifying tensions" on the Korean peninsula, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

North Korea's unrelenting pursuit of its missile and nuclear programmes poses a thorny policy challenge for Trump, who is at loggerheads with Beijing over how to handle Kim's regime.

Trump has repeatedly urged China to rein in its recalcitrant neighbour, but Beijing insists dialogue is the only practical way forward.

- 'Time for Trump to focus' -

Joel Wit, a senior fellow at the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University and an expert on the North's nuclear weapons programme, said Friday's launch confirmed time was running out for Washington to find a way out of a pressing security crisis.

"Another North Korean test of what appears to be a missile that can reach the United States further emphasises the need for the Trump administration to focus like a laser on this increasingly dangerous situation," Wit said on the institute's 38 North website.

US military and South Korean intelligence officials had in recent days warned that North Korea appeared to be prepping another missile test -- likely of an ICBM.

The North's ICBM test on July 4 triggered global alarm, with experts saying the missile had a theoretical range to reach Alaska.

There remain doubts whether the North can miniaturise a nuclear weapon to fit a missile nose cone, or if it has mastered the technology needed for the projectile to survive re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

But since Kim came to power there has been a series of technical advances, including three nuclear tests and a string of missile launches.

In all, six sets of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, but two resolutions adopted last year significantly toughened the sanctions regime.

US slams 'provocative' Iran satellite-launch rocket test
 Washington (AFP) July 27, 2017
 The United States on Thursday hit out at Iran over its test of a satellite-launch rocket, calling it an act that undermined regional stability and saying it appeared to violate UN Security Council resolutions. "We consider that to be continued ballistic missile development," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. "We consider this to be provocative action." Nauert ad
